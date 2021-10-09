Second-hand car dealer jailed for selling ‘dangerous and unroadworthy’ vehicle

A second-hand car dealer has been jailed for six months after he ‘put lives at risk’ by selling a ‘dangerous and unroadworthy’ vehicle.

Lindsay Dalgliesh, from Carlisle in Cumbria, was put behind bars for selling a Seat Leon despite knowing it was not fit for use.

There were a number of issues with the hatchback including a broken axle suspension coil spring.

It was also found that the front bumper and panel securing the headlamps was insecure with evidence of an impact and the exhaust system was leaking with fumes likely to enter the car.

Another major fault was that the offside front wheel was insecure which could have detached when driven, the News and Star reports.

The buyer of the vehicle said he had relied on the word of Dalgliesh when purchasing the Leon.

The dodgy dealer told him that the car was ‘just a bit noisy’ and was in fact ‘an excellent runner’.

However, when issues started to appear a short time after purchase, the customer contact the DVSA.

A vehicle examiner concluded that the motor was ‘not roadworthy’ and charges were brought against Dalgliesh.

He has now been found guilty of three offences under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

The rogue salesman was sentenced to six months behind bars, in a bid to send a clear message to other dealers selling unsafe cars.

Councillor Celia Tibble, cabinet member for trading standards an Cumbria County Council, said: ‘This is a serious offence, to knowingly sell a dangerous vehicle shows total disregard for the safety of the person buying it, other road users and pedestrians.

‘A trader must sell vehicles that are both legal and roadworthy, otherwise they are putting lives at risk.’

During his defence, Dalgliesh tried to claim that he had not been operating as a business.

However, this was disproved by the fact he had been trading under several business names and even had business cards made up.

He also posted regularly on social media in order to find stock,

In one such post, he said: ‘Motors wanted – I’ll buy anything, any condition, any issue just ask, no MOT, non-runner, crashed, damaged. Cash money waiting what are you waiting for?’