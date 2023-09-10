Sep 10: Sunak’s net zero promise; Terror suspect found; UK debut for Mini’s electric Cooper; Heatwave continues

Net zero should not be about ‘hairshirt’ policies, says Sunak
Achieving net zero must be about focusing on jobs and growth rather than so-called ‘hairshirt’ policies that raise bills, the Prime Minister has said.
Rishi Sunak has recently made moves to curb green policies after the Conservatives pulled off a shock by-election victory in Boris Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
The Tories cited Labour London mayor Sadiq Khan’s widening of the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) as the deciding factor in their win.
On-the-run terror suspect pulled off bike by plain-clothed officer – Met chief
On-the-run terror suspect Daniel Khalife was caught after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothed counter terrorism officer, police have said.
Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism boss Commander Dominic Murphy told reporters the 21-year-old former soldier, who escaped HMP Wandsworth four days ago, was arrested on suspicion of being unlawfully at large and being an escaped prisoner.
He was apprehended just before 11am on Saturday on a canal towpath in west London, around eight miles from where he was last seen by a member of the public, and is now in police custody, the force said.
PM accuses Sir Keir Starmer of ‘clobbering’ drivers
Rishi Sunak has accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of ‘clobbering’ drivers through the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez).
The Prime Minister said the Conservatives are ‘not the party that is putting in levies’.
The Labour Party claimed the Government has ‘hammered motorists’.
Mini’s electric Cooper makes UK debut at Goodwood Revival
The new Mini Cooper has gone on show to the UK public for the first time at the Goodwood Revival.
The battery-powered model was only fully revealed in Munich last week but has already taken centre stage at the West Sussex event. Priced from £30,000, the new Cooper keeps the same three-door layout as the car it replaces but adopts a far bolder exterior design.
Shorter overhangs than the outgoing Mini Hatch makes the new Cooper appear smaller, while flush door handles have been fitted for the first time. Plus, the Cooper features configurable head- and taillights that can be cycled through a variety of different patterns.
Sunak declines to rule out real-terms benefits cut
Rishi Sunak declined to rule out real-terms cuts to benefits amid suggestions the move could be taken to free up cash for tax cuts ahead of the next general election.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is reportedly weighing up breaking with custom by not raising welfare payments in line with inflation in his autumn financial statement.
The move would provoke allegations that the Government is targeting some of the most vulnerable during a cost-of-living crisis in order to cut taxes.
Temperatures hit 32.7C on hottest day of the year so far
Saturday is provisionally the hottest day of the year so far, with 32.7C recorded in Heathrow, the Met Office said.
The UK has now sweltered through six days of temperatures above 30C in September for the first time.
Previously the highest temperature of the year had been set on Thursday, with 32.6C recorded in Wisley, Surrey.
Powerful earthquake in Morocco kills more than 1,300 people
A rare, powerful earthquake has struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force.
More than 1,300 people were killed and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled on Saturday to reach hard-hit remote areas where the dead were buried even as desperate efforts were under way to save those trapped.
The magnitude-6.8 quake, the biggest to hit the North African country in 120 years, sent people fleeing their homes in terror and disbelief late on Friday.