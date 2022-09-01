Sept 1: Truss in energy promise; More rail strikes; Co-op sells fuel stations.; Polestar concept sold out

Liz Truss: No energy rationing or new taxes if I become prime minister

Liz Truss has claimed there would be no new taxes or energy rationing if she became prime minister, as she dropped hints about further cost-of-living support.

The Tory leadership frontrunner reiterated her two priorities are to cut taxes and to secure the UK’s energy supply as people across the country battle soaring costs.

She added a third priority would be to address costs in the form of a budget or a ‘fiscal event’, telling the audience: ‘In a fiscal event, the chancellor would address the issue of household support.’

Rail workers to stage fresh strikes

Train drivers and other railway workers are to stage a fresh wave of strikes in the long-running dispute which has crippled services in recent weeks.

Members of the train drivers’ union Aslef will walk out at 12 train companies on September 15, threatening travel chaos across the country.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) also announced that its members at nine train operating companies as well as Network Rail (NR) will walk out from midday on September 26.

Co-op offloads petrol forecourt business to Asda in £600m deal

The Co-operative Group has agreed to sell its 129-strong petrol forecourt chain to supermarket giant Asda in a deal worth around £600m.

The sale will see five per cent of Co-op’s entire retail estate – including 129 petrol stations and three development sites – handed over to Asda, which already runs 323 petrol stations across the UK.

Co-op, known for its supermarket chains and funeral care operations, said that offloading its petrol forecourts will allow it to focus on its convenience business as well as raising important cash for the business.

Cycling and walking transport alternatives fall to pre-pandemic levels

Active travel has fallen to pre-coronavirus levels after surging in 2020, according to new figures.

A cycling charity and motoring organisation accused the Government and local authorities of failing to encourage people to keep using cleaner travel methods.

Department for Transport (DfT) data shows the average distance covered by people cycling in England in 2021 was 55 miles.

Pound slide continues as energy and oil firms weigh on FTSE

The pound drifted further to finish August with its worst month since 2016 amid continued worries over the UK’s economic prospects.

The FTSE 100 ended the day down 74.48 points, or 1.05 per cent, at 7,284.15 amid pressure from energy suppliers and producers.

Meanwhile, the German Dax declined 0.97 per cent by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 1.37 per cent lower.

BrewDog criticises ‘clueless government’ as it closes six pubs over energy bills

The boss of BrewDog has said the craft brewer will shut six of its pubs after being hammered by soaring energy costs ‘with no prospect of any help from a clueless government’.

James Watt, founder and chief executive of the company, said it took the decision as it believed it would ‘be simply impossible to get these bars even close to financial viability’ in the foreseeable future.

BrewDog will shut the Hop and Anchor in Aberdeen, Smithfield Market Arms in London, Hop Hub in Motherwell and its BrewDog bars in Dalston, east London; Old Street, east London; and Peterhead.

Ryan Giggs facing possible retrial as jury fails to reach verdicts

Ryan Giggs is facing a possible retrial after a jury failed to reach verdicts in his domestic violence trial.

The former Manchester United footballer had been on trial for four weeks but following more than 20 hours of deliberations, the jury of seven women and four men, having lost one juror to illness, failed to reach any verdicts.

Lawyers will now have to consider the public interest of a retrial but any further trial would only take place many months from now.

Polestar’s 6 LA Concept edition sells out one week after first public appearance

Polestar has filled all 500 build slots for its new 6 LA Concept edition just a week after its first public appearance.

Offered initially in LA Concept edition – which is an exclusive early version of the Polestar 6 that will go into full production – the new model was shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance event in California.

Expected to launch in 2026, the Polestar 6 LA Concept edition will be available with a distinctive Sky Blue exterior paint that was used on the initial ‘O2’ concept.

