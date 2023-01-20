Sinclair Group revs up children’s hospice support with donations from used car sales

The Sinclair Group is giving a new year boost to a charity that cares for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Wales’s biggest motor retail group has pledged to donate £10 to Tŷ Hafan from every used car that it sells between January and March.

It follows the Sully-based hospice receiving more than £5,000 from the sales of more than 500 vehicles by the new and used car group in December 2021.

The donation from the group, which has showrooms across south Wales, provided comfort, care and support to children with life-shortening conditions, along with their families.

Tŷ Hafan supports around 300 families each year with services including short-break care, sibling support and end-of-life care, helping them to make the most of the time they have together.

Richard Seaward, head of strategic development at Sinclair Group, said they were delighted to support the sterling work of Tŷ Hafan for a second time.

‘Tŷ Hafan is renowned for the fantastic paediatric palliative care that they deliver to families during what are incredibly difficult times.

‘We’re proud to support them once more and hope that we can generate another sizeable donation for them to put to good use in caring for families in 2023.’

Kelly Dibble, corporate partnerships manager for Tŷ Hafan, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to be supported by Sinclair Group and their customers once again.

‘Donations from the sale of a product is an innovative and simple way for a business and their customers to help make an impact locally.

‘The funds raised from the campaign will help Tŷ Hafan continue to be there for the children and their families, both at our hospice and out in the community.’

Sinclair Group began in 1945 as a car repair business. Last year, the Car Dealer Top 100 group added Hyundai and Land Rover dealerships in Aberystwyth and Ludlow to its portfolio.

It now represents 10 brands from 25 locations in addition to its standalone used car operations in Bridgend and Swansea.

Pictured at top are Richard Seaward and Kelly Dibble

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.