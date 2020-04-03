Motor retail group Snows is helping key workers across the south of England travel safely in roadworthy vehicles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The family-run company is keeping some technical servicing centres open while other parts of the business are temporarily shut.

Group chairman Stephen Snow, pictured, said: ‘It is essential that key workers in the front line of the Covid-19 response have peace of mind that their vehicles are roadworthy.

‘With these heroes very much in mind during the national emergency, we have kept open a number of servicing facilities.

‘Customers who are key workers and have essential work due to be carried out on their vehicle can email keyworker@snows.co.uk, where the appropriate members of staff will be able to assist.

‘Whilst we may not have the ability to meet all needs, due to the availability of people or parts, our teams will do their best to accommodate customer requirements and get our key workers back on the road as quickly and as safely as possible.’

He added: ‘NHS staff, the emergency services and military are among key workers who know that they have the unwavering support of the public and all of us here at Snows. We are grateful beyond words for what they are doing in the national fight against this terrible virus.’

Police and ambulance service vehicles are among those on which work is being carried out.

The Snows service and MOT test centres currently open are at Basingstoke, Exeter, Newport on the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton.

