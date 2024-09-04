Snows launches prize draw worth £17,500 to help car dealers woo customers

Snows is aiming to give car dealers in its group a boost with a £17,500 prize draw for their customers.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm is running a New Car Privilege Event – which starts tomorrow and runs until Sunday (Sep 8) – that aims to increase sales to tie in with the new 74 number plates.

A wide range of exclusive deals and discounts will be available as well as the draw, which includes most car manufacturers within the Snows franchise.

They comprise Toyota, Kia, Jeep and Vauxhall. although Alfa Romeo, Mini, Volvo and Polestar networks won’t be included.

To enter the draw, customers must buy a new, ex-demonstrator or pre-registered vehicle within the time of the event – and the car must be registered and delivered before the end of September.

Top prize is £10,000, while whoever is second ‘out of the hat’ will win £5,000 and the third name drawn will receive £2,500.

A Snows spokesperson said: ‘We’re tremendously excited about our prize draw and our upcoming New Car Privilege Event.

‘The event will give customers old and new the chance to explore a wide selection of unbeatable new car offers from across the group, all available with exclusive discounts and special financing options.’

They added: ‘Plate-change month is always exciting for us and our customers and our grand prize draw is bound to take things to the next level.

‘With three generous cash prizes on offer – including a top prize of £10,000 – we’re sure to see enhanced interest in the wonderful cars we sell at our network of dealerships across the south of England.’

Report by Cameron Richards