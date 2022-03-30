Snows Volvo Winchester awarded prestigious ‘Best in Region’ prize by Volvo Car UK

Snows Volvo Winchester is celebrating today after being awarded the prestigious ‘Best in Region’ prize by Volvo Car UK.

The dealership was honoured by Volvo in recognition of its ability to overcome the problems of the pandemic to consistently exceed the market opportunity and surpass all targets.

The firm saw its sales figures show high numbers of repeat purchases and customer loyalty, despite a challenging period for businesses

The team worked ‘tirelessly’ to ensure a safe, informative and premium experience for all customers, both virtually and in person.

The focus on customer service and satisfaction has enabled the retailer to build a sterling local reputation.

The team was also praised for being dedicated to delivering the highest standards for the Volvo brand across Hampshire, and for having some of the highest customer and employee retention rates in the area.

Mark Austin, general manager at Snows Volvo Winchester, said: ‘We are delighted to accept Volvo’s Retailer of the Year award for 2021.

‘Our team is a fantastic group of highly ambitious and hard-working individuals, who rose to the challenges 2021 presented to continue delivering a tailored and premium experience for each of our customers.

‘This is a tremendous accolade, and we’re proud to be representing Hampshire in the UK league table – well done team Snows Volvo Winchester.’