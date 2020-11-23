A soup kitchen that had to shut because of the pandemic has been helped by TrustFord Edgware.

Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen had been providing 50 meals a day seven days a week for people in need.

After it closed, it cut its all-week operation to takeaway deliveries on Thursdays and Saturdays, and the team launched a £50,000 appeal to buy an electric-hybrid van to continue its work.

When the time came for the organisation to buy the new Ford Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid, TrustFord provided it at a discount and gave £1,000 from the TrustFord Trust to help with the charity’s activities.

Paco Rodriguez, general manager of TrustFord Edgware, who handed over the van and keys to soup kitchen leader Martin Stone, said: ‘We’re always looking for ways to give back to our local community, so I was delighted that Martin brought the fantastic fundraising efforts to our attention.

‘It was a pleasure to help them reach their target, allowing them to purchase the van.’

Stone said: ‘The van is essential for picking up food and for delivering hot meals to the local community.

‘It also helps us connect with those in need within our area. We really would struggle to operate without it.

‘I am also grateful to the dealer group’s trust for generously making an additional donation to help us in these tough times.’

