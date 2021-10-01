SsangYong Motors signs up with Holt in Derby to expand growing dealer network

A new SsangYong dealership has opened in Derby after the Korean firm added Holt to its franchised dealer network.

Holt SsangYong opened in September and brings over 30 years’ experience in the automotive industry.

Holt has previously represented various SUV and 4WD brands, as well as specialising in performance and prestige vehicles.

The site is located on the main ring road at Alvaston in Derby.

Brian Holt, managing director and owner at Holt SsangYong, said: ‘As experts in SUV and 4WD sales and support, we feel that there is a definite synergy between ourselves and SsangYong’s proposition.

‘The Rexton, and the new Musso – which is now on sale – are well specified, quality value for money products, and we’re very much looking forward to the pure-EV e-Motion, coming later this year.

‘In a nutshell, with our experience and SsangYong’s products, we are looking forward to welcoming customers to our showroom.’

It is the latest SsangYong dealership to open after the firm benefited heavily from Mitsubishi’s withdrawal from the UK.

The likes of Close Motor Company and PJ Nicholls have already signed up with the company.

The current range includes the Rexton, the facelifted Musso, the Korando and the Tivoli.

The brand’s new mid-sized pure-EV, named the e-Motion, is arriving later in the year and will be stocked at Holt SsangYong.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Holt SsangYong to the family and to extend our representation in the East Midlands.

‘Brian and his team have a wealth of experience and an outstanding reputation which will ensure an excellent customer journey.’