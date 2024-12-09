Stellantis launches bid to re-join ACEA as carmaker changes tack after Tavares exit

Stellantis has applied to re-join the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) following the sudden departure of CEO Carlos Tavares.

Car Dealer reported last week that Tavares had left the carmaker with immediate effect, following a disagreement with the board over strategy.

Now, just seven days on, a change of approach already appears to be shining through with Stellantis launching a bid to once again become part of ACEA.

The firm initially left the association in 2022 after Tavares decided to move the company away from ‘traditional lobbying activity’.

Despite being a former president of ACEA, Tavares recently opposed proposals by the outfit which would see the EU delay fines for carmakers which fail to hit eco targets for 2025.

The decision to re-join the association could be a sign that Stellantis is now looking to take a ‘more cautious’ stance when it comes to its electrification plans, Reuters reports.

The firm’s application will now be considered but current president – Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo – has already backed plans to bring Stellantis back in from the cold.

He said: ‘ACEA welcomes the application from Stellantis to rejoin the association.

‘Given Europe’s unprecedented competitiveness crisis and collective need to master the challenges of the green transformation, it is more important than ever to stand united.

‘ACEA members may be competitors on the market, but they all share the same goal: a competitive and sustainable transition to zero-emission mobility, in a Europe that can stand its ground globally.

‘This we will continue working on with full drive and commitment.’

In a brief statement to Car Dealer, a spokesman for Stellantis said: ‘Stellantis, Europe’s second-largest automaker, confirms that it plans to apply for membership in the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.’