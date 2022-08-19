Stratstone Hull BMW and Mini dealership reopens following major refurbishment

Dealer group Pendragon has reopened its BMW and Mini Hull showroom following an extensive refurbishment project.

Operated under the group’s Statstone brand, the site now brings both BMW and Mini together under one roof for the first time at the location.

It boast new ultra-modern facilities and has the space to showcase up to 18 of the latest models, as well as an extensive collection of approved used vehicles on the large forecourt.

Knowledgeable product specialists will be able to provide visitors to the site with information regarding the full BMW and Mini ranges, whilst further customer areas have also been implemented to deliver a premium sales service to all.

Additionally, customers can benefit from EV charging points and a relaxed Isetta refreshment zone while visiting the showroom.

Refurbishment work to the aftersales department remains ongoing and is due to be complete in October.

Bosses say they will be hosting a grand reopening event at the showroom in due course.

A spokesperson for Stratstone Hull said: ‘We are really excited and proud to open this fantastic new facility, which will take Stratstone Hull to the next level for our customers and our team.

‘The investment from Stratstone is expected to create additional jobs for the local community and highlights our commitment to the city of Hull and its surrounding area.

‘We look forward to welcoming existing and new customers back to our site.’

The new Stratstone Hull BMW and Mini centre is located on Citadel Way, Hull.