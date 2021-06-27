Stratstone opens new BMW showroom in Doncaster after multi-million-pound re-development

Pendragon-owned Stratstone has opened the doors to its new BMW Doncaster dealership following a multi-million-pound re-development.

The new site, located on Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster, features a brand new showroom which is more than 20 per cent larger than its previous space.

Inside there’s a new 10-car ‘roadway’ featuring the latest BMW models, as well as dedicated BMW M and BMW i zones.

Stratstone says the customer experience ‘has been enhanced’ thanks to two new delivery bays equipped with AV technology.

It’ll allow staff ‘to create an immersive brand experience personalised to each customer while demonstrating the full benefits of their new vehicle’.

In addition to the newly designed showroom, the service and repair workshop has been extensively upgraded with eight new bays, as well as new lifts, extraction equipment, MOT and wheel alignment technology.

The site’s outside display space has been doubled with room for over 80 BMW used cars.

A brand-new preparation centre has also been created at the rear of the site, incorporating Smart repair facilities and a turntable for vehicle photography and video.

Bill Berman, CEO of Pendragon, said: ‘We are excited to open the doors to our latest BMW showroom in Doncaster.

‘We believe this state-of-the-art facility marks a significant investment in not only the BMW brand, but in the local community through long term job creation.

‘We look forward to welcoming customers from across Doncaster to our showroom to explore the new facilities and the latest models available from BMW.’

Stratstone also recently announced plans for the re-development of its BMW and MINI retailers in Hull and Derby.

The company said each will undergo a ‘dramatic transformation’ to create new sales and service facilities which are due to open later this year.

