The Suzuki Jimny is available for sale again in the UK – minus two seats and now as an LCV.

The fourth generation of the 4×4 was launched as a passenger car in 2018, with its quirky styling making it an immediate hit.

However, Suzuki halted sales here earlier this year so it could meet emissions targets.

Now the manufacturer has reintroduced it with the two back seats taken out to allow for an 863-litre load bay. Marketing it as a commercial vehicle instead of an SUV means easier emissions rules with which to comply.

The LCV Jimny still has the same 100bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine as the passenger car, as well as part-time all-wheel-drive to make it a genuinely capable off-roader.

The cabin, however, has undergone big changes. Removing the back seats means the Jimny now has a load bay much bigger than its predecessor had with the seats folded flat.

It also has a flat floor, making it easier to carry items, plus there’s a partition between the load bay and front seats.

Prices are yet to be revealed, but the passenger car started about £15,000 with VAT.

