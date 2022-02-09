Suzuki launches updated Approved Used Car Programme

Suzuki GB has launched its updated Approved Used Car Programme which aims to provide a ‘more structured’ process for customers.

The scheme will see the Japanese manufacturer improve used car availability across its UK dealer network.

Every vehicle in the programme will be subject to rigorous pre-delivery checks to ensure the highest quality.

Suzuki says all cars will come with a minimum 12 month warranty as well as UK & European roadside assistance.

If a vehicle’s next service is due less than three months after the sale, then the firm will make a £150 contribution.

The firm says the programme offers flexible finance offers on cars aged eight years or under with less than 70,000 miles on the clock.

Suzuki currently has around 150 dealerships in the UK and was voted the best automotive brand in the Summer 2021 UK Customer Satisfaction Index.

In a bid to keep both new and old customers happy, the updated Approved Used Car Programme also includes MOT protection cover.

The firm will also conduct a multi-point check of all major mechanical and electrical components prior to any sale.