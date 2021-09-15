Swansway Group reaches the milestone of 18 years in business and celebrates with staff across all sites

Family-owned dealer group Swansway is celebrating 18 years in business this month.

Chairman Michael Smyth started Swansway Group in 2003 but it is now run by him and his three sons (pictured).

It has been the latest chapter in his career spanning more than 50 years in the motor trade, starting with a vehicle repair and petrol station business in 1967.

The business is now made up of more than 1,000 staff and to celebrate birthday cupcakes were sent to all teams across all of the sites.

Swansway has 23 dealerships and one accident repair centre representing Volkswagen, Audi, Land Rover, Jaguar, Seat, Cupra, Peugeot, Honda and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, plus operates six Motor Match non-franchise locations, with plans for further development and expansion in the pipeline.

Michael Smyth said: ‘I’d like to thank all those who have contributed to the Swansway success over the years, both team members and customers.

‘Despite changing and sometimes challenging circumstances, I am very pleased that we have continued to deliver service excellence across all the areas of our business.

‘Our continuing positive performance is a great testament to all the hard work and commitment shown by our teams, and I am very much looking forward to the next exciting chapters.’

The group added that it was proud to have lots to celebrate on its 18th birthday. In April it reported pre-tax profits of £10.2m for 2020, it began work on a £9m development in Oldham in August, chairman Michael won the lifetime achievement award for the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards in February to name a few.