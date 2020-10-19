A BMW dealership in the West Midlands has come under fire after one of its members of staff was caught on voicemail making fun of a customer’s African name.

Sytner Coventry was contacted by Abu Jaffary as he was interested in buying a car from them and was wanting to arrange a test drive.

However, when one of the Holyhead Road showroom employees rang back, they mistakenly failed to end the call properly and Jaffary’s voicemail caught them telling other colleagues his name was ‘a joke’, reported Free Radio.

Jaffary, 26, of Coventry, subsequently took to Twitter to demand an explanation:

@SytnerBMW I have a very interesting voicemail here of a colleague of yours making fun of my African name on voicemail after forgetting to hang up. Care to explain this behaviour? — abu jaffary (@abujaffary) October 14, 2020

He also tweeted part of the recording:

In addition, Jaffary tweeted that if the dealership treated customers in that manner ‘I’d hate to see what you do to CVs with non British names’.

Sytner BMW tweeted an apology in response, saying that the content and tone of the message didn’t reflect the company’s values or beliefs in any way.

It added that a full investigation would be launched ‘as a matter of urgency’ and that it would treat it ‘with the utmost seriousness’.

Car Dealer has also approached Sytner Coventry for a comment.

Main image: Google Street View