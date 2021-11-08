Tesla boss Elon Musk set to sell 10 per cent of shares after Twitter poll

Elon Musk could be about to sell 10 per cent of his shares in Tesla after a deciding the issue using a Twitter poll.

The billionaire boss of the electric car company took to social media yesterday to ask users to decide whether he should sell a huge chunk of his stake in the firm.

A whopping 3.5m users voted in the poll, which asked whether Musk should sell 10 per cent of his shares.

Of those who took part, 57.9 per cent said he should sell the shares, which have a value of around £16bn.

Musk put the issue to the public in response to a new ‘billionaires tax’ proposed by US Democrats.