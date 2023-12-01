Tesla FINALLY rolls out hotly-anticipated Cybertruck after years of delay

Tesla has finally delivered its first Cybertruck electric pick-up trucks after years of talk and delay.

Elon Musk was present at a special handover event in Austin last night (Nov 31) which saw a select group of 13 customers take ownership of their trucks.

The controversial billionaire received a warm welcome as he drove on stage to address an excited crowd, who were getting their cars two years later than initially promised.

Production of the Cybertruck was originally due to begin in 2021 before global supply chain issues rocked carmakers all over the world.

Launching the brand’s first new model in four years, Musk gave more details about the trucks capabilities.

He told the crowd, as well as viewers online, that vehicle has been given 6ft by 4ft wide truck bed as well as a payload capacity of 2,500lb.

The world’s richest man also said that the model will be able to tow weights of up to 11,000lb and benefit from 17in ground clearance.

Production numbers are expected to remain modest initially with bosses not expecting the Cybertruck to make a significant contribution to Tesla’s cash flow for up to 18 months.