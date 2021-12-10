Tesla Model 3 named December’s most desirable car by auction group Aston Barclay

The Tesla Model 3 has been named December’s most desirable car by auction group Aston Barclay.

The firm has revealed the American EV has come out on top of its monthly desirability index, seeing off stiff opposition to take the crown.

It beat the Mercedes GLE to top spot with the E-Class completing the top three.

According to recent data from the SMMT, the Model 3 was also November’s third best-selling new car.

The index helps buyers make the best possible decisions when picking their latest stock from auction.

It takes into account three key metrics – web views prior to sale, number of physical and online bids per sale, and the sale price achieved as a percentage of CAP average.

Aside from the Tesla, just one other EV made it on to the list – the Nissan Leaf.

There were also two hybrids in the top 20 in the form of the Toyota Prius, which won last month, and the Lexus CT.

Elsewhere, the list was dominated by premium SUVs with seven on the top 20 list.

At the value end of the market the Ford Puma, Dacia Duster and MINI Clubman were placed in fourth, 18th and 19th in the December index exposing shortages of stock at both ends of the used market.

Martin Potter, Aston Barclay’s MD – Customer, said: ‘The Tesla Model 3 has featured in our monthly index throughout 2021 as many drivers aspire to the brand once they’ve decided to move from an ICE to an EV.

‘We witness strong bidding every time a used Tesla 3 arrives at auction which keeps prices very high.

‘One of the key gauges of a new car brand’s market acceptance is how well it performs in the used market and Tesla prices have been very consistent over the past 2-3 years.’

Aston Barclay’s Top 10 most desirable cars

Tesla Model 3

Desirability score: (8.0)

Mercedes GLE

Desirability score: 7.0

Mercedes E-Class

Desirability score: 6.3

Ford Puma

Desirability score: 6.3

Toyota Prius

Desirability score: 6.2

Audi Q5

Desirability score: 5.8

Range Rover

Desirability score: 5.6

Lexus CT

Desirability score: 5.4

Volvo V60

Desirability score: 5.4

Smart FourFour

Desirability score: 5.4