Tesla has rolled out a raft of upgrades to its model range, including new convenience, tech and performance features and even three new games for occupants to play.

The Model 3 – which was December 2020’s best-selling new car – now gets a heat pump pinched from the forthcoming (to the UK) Model Y SUV to improve cold weather efficiency, and a new centre console with two wireless charging pads, two new USB-C ports and a new sliding lid.

Other interior updates see the use of matt black materials for sill plates and steering wheel scroll wheels, and sun-visors that snap into place.

On the outside, 2021 Model 3s get a matt black metal door handles and window trim replacing the chrome used before, and a new 20-inch alloy wheel option called ‘Uberturbine’, reserved for the Performance model. There’s also a powered boot-lid that can be opened through the Tesla smartphone app and via the car’s touchscreen.

Over-the-air updates include the ability for the car to precondition the battery ahead of a scheduled journey even if the car isn’t plugged in, improvements to the Spotify app in the infotainment system, improved acceleration in Launch Mode, and a PIN protection for the glovebox.

Tesla has also released three new games that can be played through the touchscreen: ‘The Battle of Polytopia’, ‘Cat Quest’ and Solitaire.

Tesla says every Model S, X and 3 has also received range improvements.

The news comes after Tesla revealed last week it opened six new ‘Tesla Locations’ in Newcastle, Winchester, Gatwick, Belfast, Birmingham and Chelmsford, with plans to add to the 25-strong network this year.

Along with the expansion of UK locations in 2020, Tesla also rolled out 180 new Superchargers in 20 new or expanded locations.

