Tesla boss Elon Musk has been invited to take over Honda’s site in Swindon after it closes later this year.

The factory is scheduled to shut in the summer, and Swindon councillor Dale Heenan has contacted Musk via Twitter, asking him to consider turning it into a production base for Tesla’s vehicles.

#swindon, uk would like to invite @elonmusk to consider the home of the #steamengine #trains for future @Tesla factories using the massive @Honda_UK site that closes mid 2021. GWR 5972 Olton Hall, #hogwartsexpress was built in our town. #thefuturetoday pic.twitter.com/Gzwnr4E5Zc — Dale Heenan (@dale_heenan) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, council leader David Renard has sent a letter to Musk, who earlier this month was named the world’s richest man, extolling the virtues of the thousands of workers there, reports the Swindon Advertiser.

Renard is adamant that it’s not just a publicity stunt, saying: ‘We are ambitious for the town, and with a number of exciting developments that will help rejuvenate the centre, Swindon will bounce back from Covid-19 in 2021.

‘We want Elon and all companies, large and small, to consider Swindon for expanding, relocating to, or starting up in. Swindon has a lot going for it.’

It comes on the heels of Honda announcing its third temporary halt to production.

The factory will be shutting for four days as of Monday (Jan 18) – its third temporary closure in two months – because of what it called ‘Covid-related global supply issues’.

There is a worldwide shortage of semiconductors, which are vital for the electronic systems in cars.

