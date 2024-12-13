Tesla wants ‘further strengthening of ZEV mandate’ as it lobbies for more expensive ICE cars

Tesla has been lobbying the Government to try and make ICE vehicles more expensive, in a move which could majorly boost the firm’s profits.

Boss Elon Musk has been a frequent critic of the Labour Government since the last election, with the outspoken businessman even claiming that ‘civil war in inevitable’ as a result of the party’s policies.

However, the stance does not seem to have stopped Tesla from looking to build bridges with Kier Starmer’s administration, as shown by letters sent in the aftermath of the party’s landslide win.

A Freedom of Information request by The Fast Charge, an EV-focused newsletter, shows that bosses have been lobbying the Government on how to increase EV demand.

Just days after the election, Tesla’s European vice president, Joe Ward, wrote to Lillian Greenwood MP, who is the Labour minister for the Future of Roads.

In his message, Ward wrote: ‘The government should ask those still choosing to purchase a new polluting vehicle to pay more’, Auto Express reports.

The director, who has been with Tesla for 14 years, also demanded ‘continued progress and further strengthening of the Zero Emissions Vehicle mandate’ and made calls for ‘revenue neutral’ incentive schemes, which do not financially impact manufacturers.

Ward’s suggestions echo similar thoughts, published yesterday by Car Dealer, from International Motors’ UK boss William Brown, who has suggested an ‘environmental tax’ on ICE vehicles.

The stance is odds with the SMMT and several other manufacturers, who are currently lobbing the Government to make changes to the ZEV mandate.

Car Dealer reported last month that the Labour has announced a fast-track consultation’ on potential amendments.

The latest consultation is not expected to result in changes to the required percentages, but could include amendments to the options for how manufacturers who miss their targets can avoid being fined.