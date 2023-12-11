Thame Cars – Used Car Dealership (Up To 50 Cars) Winner 2023

Oxfordshire used car dealership Thame Cars picked up this prestigious accolade at the 2023 Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards.

Based in Rycote Lane, it’s slap bang on the county border with Buckinghamshire and most of its trade comes, in fact, from Buckinghamshire residents.

In this category, assessors were looking for a high-quality selection of vehicles for customers to choose from, professional and friendly customer service, plus plenty of positive online reviews.

Thame Cars managing director Nicholas Allen said: ‘I am absolutely delighted. It has been a long time coming for us. All of us have worked together for a very long time and this encapsulates everything we have been working towards.

‘I am delighted not just for those of us here but for the whole company – we have 18 fantastic members of staff.

‘What we do is make life simple, safe and easy for our customers.

‘We provide the very best cars and prepare them to a fantastic standard, which means that whether you are coming from far away or very close to home, you can get a very, very healthy car.

‘We’ve had a fantastic time and it’s been absolutely incredible here.’

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘The Used Car Awards honour dealerships of all shapes and sizes, and we’re delighted to shine the spotlight on some of the operators who prefer to keep things small yet perfectly formed.

‘Having said that, Thame Cars has a great selection of more than 40 cars available, with respected manufacturers such as Ford, Nissan, VW, BMW, Mini, Vauxhall, Kia and Hyundai all represented. Well done to everyone concerned – your success is richly deserved.’

Awards compere Mike Brewer added: ‘As I often say, this is a category I love, because it sums up what the Used Car Awards are all about.

‘We celebrate everyone who does a good job in this industry and Thame Cars gave our mystery shoppers sterling service with plenty of help and advice.

‘Many other businesses would be thrilled to have Thame Cars’ glowing online reviews. The whole team should be truly proud of this achievement.’

Pictured at top from left are Tim Smith, head of motor finance at Black Horse, Thame Cars operations director Scott Price, managing director Nicholas Allen, management support Karl White, finance director Neil Beck and Mike Brewer