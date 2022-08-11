Thousands of Ferraris recalled over fears their brakes could fail

Thousands of Ferraris made since 2005 are being recalled after it was discovered that their brakes could fail.

The problem is down to the brake fluid reservoir cap possibly not venting properly, says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US.

It adds that 23,555 models could be affected, saying: ‘The brake fluid reservoir cap may not vent properly, creating a vacuum inside the brake fluid reservoir, and resulting in a brake fluid leak that may lead to a partial or total loss of brake function.’

The NHTSA adds starkly: ‘A loss of brake function can increase the risk of a crash.’

The Ferraris affected are:

2005-2009 430

2019-2020 488 Pista (pictured)

2016 F60 America

2005-2011 612 Scaglietti

2010-2011 612

2018-2022 812

2020-2022 F8 Spider

2020-2022 F8 Tributo

2021-2022 Roma

2009-2017 California

2015-2017 California T

2013-2017 F12 Berlinetta

2017 F12 TDF

2012-2016 FF

2017-2020 GTC4 Lusso

2018-2020 GTC4 Lusso T

2013-2015 LaFerrari

2017 LaFerrari Aperta

2019-2022 Portofino

The recall is an expansion of a notice issued last October involving a possible 5,601 Ferraris.

Owner notification letters are expected to be sent out on September 24, with the NHTSA saying dealers will replace the cap and update the software so it gives a new warning about low brake fluid.

Car Dealer has been trying to find out if Ferraris in the UK are affected by the recall, although nothing is showing as yet on the relevant gov.uk page.