Time is fast running out to name and shame the good and the bad in Car Dealer Power 2021 – entries close on August 31

Time is fast running out for dealers to name the best and worst car manufacturers and industry suppliers they do business with.

Thousands of dealers across the UK have already named and shamed the best and worst businesses in this year’s Car Dealer Power 2021 survey, but with entries closing on August 31, dealers are being reminded to get involved if they haven’t already done so.

Kia topped the poll of the best manufacturers to represent in the UK last year with a near-faultless performance, marginally beating Lexus and Volvo.

Meanwhile MG, Mitsubishi and Vauxhall languished at the bottom.

Since 2010, dealers have judged their manufacturer and supplier partners on a variety of criteria – from best customer to service and used cars to return on investment.

Car Dealer Power is the only survey in the motor trade that allows dealers to name the best firms they do business with and shame the worst.

The categories for suppliers are listed below. Meanwhile, we assess manufacturers in 13 categories – from finance offers to brand awareness, marketing to bonus structure – then rank them.

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards and independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with.

Entries close on August 31, but there’s still time to fill out the survey to find the best providers in the following categories:

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer

Used Car Valuations Provider

Consumer Lead Generation Site

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranty Provider

Paint Protection Provider

Auction House

Trade Insurance Provider

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance Provider (Sub-Prime)

Finance Provider (Prime)

Personalised Video Provider

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation of the Year

Along with the suppliers, dealers can also name the Best Manufacturer of the Year and Car of the Year.

Voting for Car Dealer Power 2021 will close on August 31, with the winners (and losers) announced in September.

