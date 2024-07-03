Tonight’s the night! Tune in as we announce who has won what at Car Dealer Power 2024

The day has dawned for Car Dealer Power 2024!

We’ll be announcing who won what in our annual celebration of the best suppliers and car manufacturers as well as the top car when our special video – presented by Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott and associate editor James Batchelor – premieres at 6pm on our YouTube channel.

Our Power survey was launched at the beginning of February and ended mid-May, bringing in more entries than ever to give a true barometer reading of the industry.

All the votes were whittled down to make a shortlist and the final decisions have now been made for:

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Used Car Valuations

Consumer Lead Generation

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranties

Paint Protection

Auction House

Stock Acquisition

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Finance (Prime)

Personalised Video

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation

Manufacturer of the Year

Car of the Year

Batchelor said: ‘Car Dealer Power is a hugely important fixture of the automotive industry year. It’s always an absolute revelation and this year’s event is certainly no exception.

‘I’m looking forward to revealing who the winners and highly commendeds are. They can all certainly be mightily proud of their achievement!’

The video premieres at 6pm today on our YouTube channel and people are encouraged to celebrate their success on social media, using the hashtag #CDPower to shout about their good news.

Make sure you tune in!