Used car sales fell in September by nearly seven per cent compared to August as the market showed signs of ‘returning to normal’.

New data from used car market analysts Carcondor reveals that in September 186,818 used cars were sold by dealers around the country generating revenues of £3.08bn.

That’s a fall of nearly five per cent in revenue compared to August which was the fourth month in a row of used car sales rises.

Carcondor, which analyses the used car market by assessing advertising feeds, says the number of used cars dealers had in stock rose by 17.5 per cent as supply started to increase.

The best selling used car was once again the Ford Fiesta and the fastest selling car was the Dacia Duster, overtaking the Smart ForFour from August.

Carcondor’s William Gomes said: ‘September historically always gets less sales than August, so the results are not a surprise.

‘While sales are lower month on month, they are in line with what is expected and a sign of monthly trends returning to normal.

‘If the past few years are anything to go by it means that in October, we should be expecting a month on month increase again. But with the current climate it is hard to guess.’

Arnold Clark led the Top 50 Used Car Dealers by stock list once again with 24,698 cars on its books – down a few hundred on last month.

Evans Halshaw was second with 10,641 cars in stock as of the end of September with Car Shop third with 8,457 used cars on its books.

Marshall has risen one place, overtaking Inchcape, and Lancaster pushed JCT600 out of the top 10 for the month.

The top 50 most stocked used car dealers according to Carcondor is listed below.

Dealer / Dealer Group Stock Locations 1 Arnold Clark 24,698 167 2 Evans Halshaw (Part of Pendragon PLC) 10,641 79 3 Car Shop (Part of Sytner Group) 8,457 10 4 Sytner (Part of Sytner Group) 7,694 96 5 Bristol Street Motors (Part of Vertu Motors PLC) 6,730 118 6 Marshall 5,809 108 7 Inchcape 5,733 70 8 Lookers 5,442 141 9 Available Car 4,923 4 10 Lancaster 4,485 53 11 JCT600 4,227 41 12 Group 1 Automotive 4,015 54 13 Big Motoring World 3,815 3 14 Motorpoint 3,365 13 15 Motorline 2,684 50 16 Robins & Day 2,542 50 17 Trust Ford 2,533 29 18 Listers 2,462 46 19 Steven Eagell 2,356 28 20 Stoneacre 2,328 65 21 John Clark 2,311 29 22 Parks Motor Group 2,272 52 23 Pentagon Motor Group 1,980 18 24 Car Base 1,854 4 25 Cargiant 1,840 1 26 Johnson Cars Limited 1,829 39 27 Perrys 1,812 29 28 Cazoo 1,734 1 29 Hendy Group 1,695 46 30 Glyn Hopkin 1,651 47 31 Fords of Windsford 1,633 2 32 Motor Depot 1,537 11 33 Eastern Western 1,482 21 34 Mercedes-Benz Retail Group 1,479 20 35 Snows Group 1,311 55 36 Drive Vauxhall 1,303 13 37 Sinclair Group 1,278 22 38 Dick Lovett 1,255 16 39 Lloyd Motor Group 1,180 20 40 Swansway 1,169 22 41 RRG Group 1,159 19 42 Helston Garages Group 1,159 34 43 Peter Vardy 1,126 17 44 Harwoods Group 1,107 19 45 Allen Motor Group 1,105 25 46 Williams 1,103 14 47 Agnew Group 1,099 15 48 Eden Motor Group 1,063 20 49 Ron Skinner & Sons 1,044 4 50 Robinsons Motor Group 1,041 15