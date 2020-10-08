Used car sales fell in September by nearly seven per cent compared to August as the market showed signs of ‘returning to normal’.
New data from used car market analysts Carcondor reveals that in September 186,818 used cars were sold by dealers around the country generating revenues of £3.08bn.
That’s a fall of nearly five per cent in revenue compared to August which was the fourth month in a row of used car sales rises.
Carcondor, which analyses the used car market by assessing advertising feeds, says the number of used cars dealers had in stock rose by 17.5 per cent as supply started to increase.
The best selling used car was once again the Ford Fiesta and the fastest selling car was the Dacia Duster, overtaking the Smart ForFour from August.
Carcondor’s William Gomes said: ‘September historically always gets less sales than August, so the results are not a surprise.
‘While sales are lower month on month, they are in line with what is expected and a sign of monthly trends returning to normal.
‘If the past few years are anything to go by it means that in October, we should be expecting a month on month increase again. But with the current climate it is hard to guess.’
Arnold Clark led the Top 50 Used Car Dealers by stock list once again with 24,698 cars on its books – down a few hundred on last month.
Evans Halshaw was second with 10,641 cars in stock as of the end of September with Car Shop third with 8,457 used cars on its books.
Marshall has risen one place, overtaking Inchcape, and Lancaster pushed JCT600 out of the top 10 for the month.
The top 50 most stocked used car dealers according to Carcondor is listed below.
|Dealer / Dealer Group
|Stock
|Locations
|1
|Arnold Clark
|24,698
|167
|2
|Evans Halshaw (Part of Pendragon PLC)
|10,641
|79
|3
|Car Shop (Part of Sytner Group)
|8,457
|10
|4
|Sytner (Part of Sytner Group)
|7,694
|96
|5
|Bristol Street Motors (Part of Vertu Motors PLC)
|6,730
|118
|6
|Marshall
|5,809
|108
|7
|Inchcape
|5,733
|70
|8
|Lookers
|5,442
|141
|9
|Available Car
|4,923
|4
|10
|Lancaster
|4,485
|53
|11
|JCT600
|4,227
|41
|12
|Group 1 Automotive
|4,015
|54
|13
|Big Motoring World
|3,815
|3
|14
|Motorpoint
|3,365
|13
|15
|Motorline
|2,684
|50
|16
|Robins & Day
|2,542
|50
|17
|Trust Ford
|2,533
|29
|18
|Listers
|2,462
|46
|19
|Steven Eagell
|2,356
|28
|20
|Stoneacre
|2,328
|65
|21
|John Clark
|2,311
|29
|22
|Parks Motor Group
|2,272
|52
|23
|Pentagon Motor Group
|1,980
|18
|24
|Car Base
|1,854
|4
|25
|Cargiant
|1,840
|1
|26
|Johnson Cars Limited
|1,829
|39
|27
|Perrys
|1,812
|29
|28
|Cazoo
|1,734
|1
|29
|Hendy Group
|1,695
|46
|30
|Glyn Hopkin
|1,651
|47
|31
|Fords of Windsford
|1,633
|2
|32
|Motor Depot
|1,537
|11
|33
|Eastern Western
|1,482
|21
|34
|Mercedes-Benz Retail Group
|1,479
|20
|35
|Snows Group
|1,311
|55
|36
|Drive Vauxhall
|1,303
|13
|37
|Sinclair Group
|1,278
|22
|38
|Dick Lovett
|1,255
|16
|39
|Lloyd Motor Group
|1,180
|20
|40
|Swansway
|1,169
|22
|41
|RRG Group
|1,159
|19
|42
|Helston Garages Group
|1,159
|34
|43
|Peter Vardy
|1,126
|17
|44
|Harwoods Group
|1,107
|19
|45
|Allen Motor Group
|1,105
|25
|46
|Williams
|1,103
|14
|47
|Agnew Group
|1,099
|15
|48
|Eden Motor Group
|1,063
|20
|49
|Ron Skinner & Sons
|1,044
|4
|50
|Robinsons Motor Group
|1,041
|15
