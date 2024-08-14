Trade your used vehicle stock the easy way on the new Easy2Trade platform!

Ensuring your vehicle stock remains fresh is crucial to maintaining a profitable and diverse forecourt.

With the launch of its new website, Easy2Trade offers car and commercial dealers across the UK a streamlined way to manage surplus, over-age and non-brand stock.

The innovative platform allows dealers to upload stock in under a minute and view, buy and bid on vehicles anytime, day or night!

Founded in May 2020 by co-directors Daniel Edwards and Nick Roberts, Easy2Trade has rapidly grown, leveraging more than 35 years of vehicle sales experience to create a network of trusted vendors and buyers.

Today, hundreds of dealers rely on Easy2Trade to efficiently trade their stock.

Roberts, who oversees the southern operations from London, explains: ‘We recognised in 2020 that existing methods for trading stock were too time-consuming and lacked sufficient support.

‘With Easy2Trade, we built a professional, hard-working and honest company that simplified the process for dealers.

‘Now with added technology, this is Easy2Trade 2.0 for us, taking simplification and streamlining of the process to the next level.’

Edwards, who runs the northern operations at the Tattenhall headquarters, adds: ‘We want to break away from the typical broker setup and have a much slicker way for dealers to view stock and the ability to upload stock easily.’

Speed and efficiency: The Easy2Trade advantage

Our platform is designed with efficiency at its core. Dealers can upload individual units or bulk stock in under a minute.

‘Speed matters,’ says Edwards. ‘Our platform ensures rapid uploads and fast bidding and purchases, helping dealers move stock swiftly. They can also use the platform 24/7, at a time to suit them.’

Comprehensive support and rapid results

Easy2Trade doesn’t just provide a platform; the team of motor trade professionals actively assists in pushing through sales and managing transactions.

‘We offer a concierge service that extends until vendors have cleared funds and vehicles are on the buyer’s forecourt,’ Roberts adds.

Verified dealerships and human support

All dealerships and trade partners on the platform are verified to maintain high standards of trust and reliability.

Additionally, the team is always available for fast assistance, ensuring you’re never alone in the trading process.

Fast turnaround and manageable stock

The platform accelerates stock uploads but it also facilitates rapid deal closures.

‘No more waiting for days or weeks to sell or know if you’ve won a bid,’ Edwards notes. ‘With same-day results and “Buy it Now” options, deals are often completed within minutes.’

Dealers can manage stock efficiently through the platform, view their listings, accept bids and request edits or price changes.

Whether on desktop or mobile, vehicles can be added quickly and the Easy2Trade team handles the rest.

Join the Easy2Trade community

With more than 500 partners on board, Easy2Trade is a trusted industry name, and clients consistently praise the exceptional service.

As one client – a sales manager at a prestige dealership – says: ‘Nick and Dan have helped me for years, with numerous underwrites and in placing over-age monthly. They are friendly, organised and extremely professional.’

Get started today

Experience the new Easy2Trade platform and start trading used stock with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

Register at easy2trade.co.uk today to experience the all-new stock sourcing and trading platform, contact us at [email protected] or call us on 01829 847144 and join the growing community of satisfied dealers and simplify your trade stock requirements with Easy2Trade.