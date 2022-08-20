Tributes paid as Ron Brooks Motor Group co-founder Elsie dies at 92

Ron Brooks Motor Group is mourning the death of joint founder Elsie Brooks at the age of 92.

She died peacefully on August 11 and had been a director of the company from the day it was established 60 years ago – July 1, 1962.

The business expanded over the years and now has Toyota showrooms in Ilkeston and Mansfield, as well as a Suzuki dealership in Mansfield.

Group chairman, MD and son-in-law Kevin Slack said: ‘She was a special lady with strong principles.

‘She was hard-working and continued to be dedicated to the Ron Brooks business following the death of Ron in 1998 and her daughter Julie in 1999, and relished the challenge of a woman working in the male-dominated motor industry over the past 60 years.’

Ron Brooks was 68 when he passed away and Julie was just 44 when she tragically died of a brain haemorrhage.

Ron Brooks Motor Group’s Toyota dealership in Ilkeston

Kevin added: ‘Elsie’s family was very important to her, with many working in the business over the years.

‘She spent lots of time with her siblings and many nieces and nephews and leaves her two beloved grandsons, Tom and Joe.

‘I am pleased she lived to see the business celebrate 60 years in business. She has left a great legacy.’

Tom Slack, group manager for strategy and innovations, said: ‘She carried on the legacy and saw the business to 60 years, and 50 years with Toyota.

‘She was ahead of her time, and was respected as a powerful but fair woman in a male-dominated industry.

‘We remain one of the longest-standing Toyota groups in the UK – perhaps the longest under original ownership.

‘We have won a string of awards over the past few years, and our results speak for themselves.

‘We are proud of the foundations my grandmother set for the business and the unrelenting focus on customer service and “doing the right thing”’.

Her death came shortly after Ron Brooks Motor Group won the coveted Toyota Ichiban award for the third time.

It’s reserved for European Toyota retailers who excel in customer service – ‘Ichiban’ translates as ‘customer first’.

Both the Ilkeston and Mansfield sites scooped the award in 2007 when it was introduced, with Ilkeston winning it again this year.

The Ilkeston site is the original one, although it’s been redeveloped a number of times, and has been a Toyota dealership for 50 years.

A family fun day to mark the group’s 60th anniversary and winning the award was held at the Ilkeston Toyota centre, with some 800 people there.

Staff and customers as well as residents were joined by Toyota GB president and MD Agustin Martin, operations director Mark Roden, customer services director Robin Giles plus other senior head office and local management for the celebrations and presentation.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Attractions laid on by the motor group included race car simulators, fairground games and a magician, as well as the chance to meet The Stig, while Ilkeston Brass Band, which is sponsored by the motor group, entertained the crowds.

Local MP Maggie Throup, who represents the Erewash constituency, was also there to add her congratulations.

Pictured at top are Elsie Brooks and Kevin Slack with the Ichiban award in 2007