TrustFord sites win accreditation to Electric Vehicle Approved scheme

Three TrustFord dealerships have become the latest sites to gain Electric Vehicle Approved status.

TrustFord Barnsley, Erdington and Wilmslow have all won the coveted accreditation – and more are expected to follow.

The EVA scheme, which is endorsed by the government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles and Energy Saving Trust, recognises retailer excellence in the electric vehicle sector.

To become accredited, retailers have to show the highest level of expertise in EV sales and aftersales.

The trust independently audits individual dealerships to verify that they meet certain standards, including the customer qualification process, staff knowledge plus training, EV demonstration and handover processes.

TrustFord operations director John Leeman said: ‘I would like to extend huge congratulations to our talented and hard-working teams at Barnsley, Erdington and Wilmslow on receiving their Electric Vehicle Approved accreditation.

‘I am proud of the fact customers can be reassured that they will receive the very best advice and support when buying and servicing an electric vehicle with us.

‘I look forward to seeing more TrustFord dealerships follow suit and receive their EVA accreditation over the coming months.’

Pictured via Google Street View is TrustFord Wilmslow