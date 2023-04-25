TrustFord to open first dealership in Carlisle as it ploughs £500k into site refurb

TrustFord is to open its first retail outlet in Carlisle in the summer.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm, which is the UK’s largest Ford dealer group, already has a Parts Plus operation in the Cumbrian city, but this will be its first sales franchise there and will mean a jobs boost.

The existing site on Kingstown Industrial Estate is undergoing a £500,000 redevelopment, which TrustFord says will see an enlarged, enhanced, and relaxed showroom space created.

The dealership, which is due to open in July, will offer new and used car plus Motability vehicle sales, as well as aftersales and mobile servicing.

Buyers will also be able to take advantage of home delivery options, phone or live video appointments, and TrustFord’s Bring It To Me Now scheme, which lets customers reserve, select and have a used vehicle delivered from anywhere in the group to their home.

The new site will boast a seven-bay EV-equipped workshop, offering servicing, repairs and MOTs on any make or model, including electric vehicles, as well as Service Now, which guarantees vehicles are serviced in 60 minutes or under.

Stuart Mustoe, chief executive of TrustFord, said: ‘At TrustFord, we’re always looking for ways to drive the standard in customer care and that’s why we’re investing across our network.

‘The opening of our site in Carlisle will be an important milestone for us and represents our desire to bring the TrustFord experience to more customers.

‘I would like to thank our colleagues who are working so hard to get the site ready to open.’

TrustFord is wholly owned by Ford Motor Company but operates as an independent dealer group with its own board of directors and operating strategies.

It is part of the Ford Retail Group and its network comprises more than 60 sites throughout the UK and Channel Islands, employing some 3,000 people.

Pictured at top at TrustFord Carlisle as it undergoes the redevelopment work are, from left, Barnsley aftersales manager Jordan Nelson, head of human resources Becki Robertson, regional director Glen Kenington and sales development manager Lee Palmer