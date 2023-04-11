UK Carline buys Vertu Motors’ leasing division

Car leasing company UK Carline has bought Vertu Motors’ leasing division, it was announced this afternoon.

The deal – for an undisclosed sum – will see staff at Vertu Lease Cars join the Preston-headquartered outfit to provide vehicles on lease to people nationwide.

UK Carline, which was established in 2001, hailed the acquisition as ‘a significant step forward’, saying that combining the expertise of both companies would strengthen the position of each in the market and create new opportunities for customers.

Vertu Lease Cars will continue to supply vehicle leasing, focusing on vehicles supplied by manufacturers within the Vertu Motors group, while the support of UK Carline will mean customers can also benefit from an expanded range of leasing initiatives as well as a wider selection of offers, a statement said.

UK Carline managing director Darren Godbert said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Vertu Lease Cars to the UK Carline family.

‘This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for us to strengthen our position in the market and provide our customers with an even wider range of high-quality leasing solutions.

‘We are also thrilled to be able to welcome the talented team from Vertu Lease Cars, who will be joining us and helping to drive our business forward.’

Vertu Motors chief operations officer David Crane added: ‘We have worked with Darren and the UK Carline team since Vertu began trading in 2007.

‘We have enjoyed a superb working relationship that has endured the financial crisis and the challenges of the Covid pandemic.

‘We are delighted that this has been further strengthened by the sale of the Vertu Lease Cars business, and we are looking forward to the growth that we are sure the UK Carline team will deliver for us and our joint funding partners.

‘Licensing our brand name is not something we do lightly, but I have complete faith that Darren and the team will uphold our core brand values of honesty and trust.’

Pictured at top is UK Carline’s offices