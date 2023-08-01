UK plays a key role in Lamborghini’s success as Italian brand enjoys best ever start to a year

The UK was Lamborghini’s second biggest market in the first half of the year as the Italian outfit enjoyed a record period of sales, turnover and profitability.

Accounts show that the marque brought in global revenue of €1.4bn (£1.2bn) in the six months to the end of June, representing a year-on-year rise of 6.7 per cent.

The firm’s operating profit is also tracking at 7.2 per cent higher than last year, with the figure to June 2023 standing at €456m (£390.6m).

The latest documents reveal that Lambo’s return on sales is currently standing at its highest ever level of 32.1 per cent.

Globally, the firm completed 5,341 deliveries in the first half of the year, with 514 cars being sold in the UK.

That figure places the British market behind only the US, where the Lamborghini sold 1,625 units.

Bosses have put the numbers down to the of company’s Urus SUV and Hurucan supercar, which both now have an order bank running into 2025.

Going forward, the company expects that the arrival of its new performance hybrid – the Revuelto – will help drive further profitability.

Once again we achieved record-breaking sales results. Thanks to the commercial success of the Urus and Huracán families, our brand has reached another milestone in this already special year with 5,341 global delivery units, representing a 4.9% increase compared to H1/22. — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) July 31, 2023

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: ‘We have achieved yet another record half-year for our company, and take great pride once again in communicating the results.

‘We are really excited about these numbers, delivered with only two models in the range, in a year that we can define as special for Lamborghini.

‘In fact, 2023, in addition to marking the company’s 60th anniversary, has seen the launch of the Revuelto, the first plug-in hybrid in our history, and the presentation of the SC63, the most advanced racing car ever designed by Lamborghini.’

The record-breaking figures come after Lamborghini told Car Dealer that it has no plans to adopt an agency model within its dealer network.

The company was one of just eight manufacturers to categorically rule out a switch to agency, alongside Ferrari, Kia, Lexus, Maserati, MG, Nissan and Toyota.