UK’s biggest car dealers saw sales increase last month despite ongoing concerns over falling stock levels

The UK’s biggest car dealers saw their sales rise in August, despite continued headaches over getting hold of stock.

That is according to our used car partner CarCondor.co.uk which has been crunching the numbers for the eighth month of the year.

Data shows that sales of second-hand cars rose to 169,322 in August, compared to 168,283 in July – an increase of 0.62 per cent.

There were not improvements across all sectors with franchise dealers seeing sales rise by 0.35 per cent and car supermarkets of 4.03 per cent, despite independents experiencing a 3.6 per cent drop off.

As a result of the small rise, the 200 biggest firms were able to make a combined £3.57bn in revenue, which is slightly up on July’s £3.56bn.

Despite the small steps made, dealers still experienced difficulties last month, with new stock levels falling by 3.77 per cent to 153,786 units.

Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the 200-strong list, with an average of 22,276 second-hand cars in stock, a slight fall on last month’s 23,232.

Marshall moved into second place with 7,845 going ahead of Sytner which had 7,632, while Evans Halshaw and Bristol Street Motors took fourth and fifth with 7,329 and 7,282 used cars in stock, respectively.

When it came to the online disruptors, Cinch remained in ninth with 6,172, while Cazoo rose one place to to 12th with 3,926 cars in stock.

The full list can be viewed below