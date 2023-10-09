The UK’s most popular used car saw their values drop by 1.4 per cent in the third quarter of the year, new data has revealed.

Information collected as part of the latest AA Cars Used Car Index found that the 20 most popular used cars cost an average of £16,736 over the course of July, August and September.

The figure represents a slight drop of the previous three-month period when the average stood at £16,965. Despite the drop, Q3 was still 3.4 per cent higher than the same period last year, according to AA Cars’ statistics.

The firm found that the most popular used car on its platform in the third quarter was the Ford Fiesta, followed by the Ford Focus in second.

Meanwhile, the rest of the top five was completed by the Nissan Qashqai, Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Golf.

The Mercedes C-Class saw the biggest annual decrease in price, falling 10.4 per cent to £19,225, while prices for the Kia Sportage rose the most, increasing by 13.9 per cent.

Prices for the Fiesta matched the average trend, with typical used prices falling by 0.4 per cent on a quarterly basis, but remained higher than a year ago at £11,148.

AA Cars’ most popular used cars in Q3

1. Ford Fiesta

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -0.4%

2. Ford Focus

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: 0.1%

3. Nissan Qashqai

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -4.4%

4. Vauxhall Corsa

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: 0.0%

5. Volkswagen Golf

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -6.5%

6. Audi A3

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -0.6%

7. Volkswagen Tiguan

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -5.1%

8. Mercedes A-Class

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -1.9%

9. Volkswagen Polo

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -2.14%

10. Nissan Juke

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -3.5%

When it came to electrified models, the 10 most popular used EVs and hybrids fell by in price by seven per cent between Q2 and Q3.

The average price of the most popular models listed for sale on AA Cars in Q3 was £19,932 in Q3, down from £22,021 in the previous quarter.

The hybrid Toyota Yaris was the most popular green car on the list and its price rose by 0.4 per cent. However, the rest of the top 10 all saw their average prices fall over the quarter.

AA Cars’ most popular electrified used cars in Q3

1. Toyota Yaris

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: 0.4%

2. Toyota Prius

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -2.1%

3. Nissan Leaf

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -24.5%

4. Honda Jazz

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -3.4%

5. Kia Niro

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -4.1%

6. Toyota Auris

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -10.6%

7. Toyota C-HR

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -9.0%

8. Toyota RAV4

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -7.1%

9. Renault Zoe

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -31.9%

10. Mitsubishi Outlander

Average quarterly price change – Q2 to Q3 2023: -12.7%

Mark Oakley, director of AA Cars, said: ‘The average price of the UK’s most popular used cars continues to fall.

‘Although prices on average are still higher than last year, this is not the case for every model and there are some great deals available for drivers prioritising good value for money.

‘For drivers considering a greener car, this might be a good time to start looking. Ever greater numbers of EVs and hybrids are entering the second-hand market each month, boosting supply and choice and pushing down prices.

‘Switching to a green vehicle can be a great way to future-proof yourself as more cities roll-out or expand clean air zones, not to mention saving on fuel bills.

‘But whatever type of used car you’re interested in, ensure you get the best value for money by doing plenty of research first to work out what price that model typically sells for at different mileages and ages.

‘It is also well worth booking an independent vehicle inspection before you part with any money, to make sure there is not a problem with the car that could cost you more money to repair.’

The AA data backs up earlier reports from Cap HPI and Auto Trader.

Last week, Auto Trader revealed used car prices in the retail sector fell for the first time in almost three-and-a-half years in September, while pricing experts Cap HPI told Car Dealer values in the trade market were down by 1.9 per cent.