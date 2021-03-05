The Used Car Awards will be back in all their glory on November 29 this year hosted by TV’s Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer.

Following the government’s announcement and its road map out of coronavirus restrictions, Car Dealer has held extensive talks with the venue about putting the Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, back on.

The highlight of the used car calendar will go ahead at The Brewery, in central London, as planned on Monday, November 29.

Last year, due to coronavirus restrictions the event was cancelled and held purely online with Brewer hosting a special video event, which you can watch above.

A huge number of sponsors have already signed up to the 2021 event with packages selling fast as the industry looks forward to getting back together in person again.

The Brewery has agreed to only host the event if social distancing restrictions have been lifted and if they return for the winter, the event will be postponed and moved wholesale to 2022.

Brewer said: ‘We know how desperately the industry wants to get back together and celebrate the amazing achievements they have pulled off since the start of the pandemic – and we’re sure the Used Car Awards will be it.

‘We’ve spoken at length to The Brewery and they are confident that the government’s road map out of these restrictions mean we will be able to hold the event as normal in November.

‘I can’t wait to see everyone again and enjoy the industry’s biggest Christmas party.’

Car Dealer founder James Baggott added: ‘We know that this event only works if social distancing is a horrible memory and not in place.

‘The venue is fully aware of that too. We want people to enjoy each other’s company and celebrate as they would have done in the past.

‘But we must ensure the event is safe and enjoyable. So if social distancing returns we will simply move the event on to the same time of year in 2022 – we hope that’s not the case, but we want to give sponsors and those who have booked a table comfort that there is a plan.

‘Importantly, and for added comfort, we’ve decided not to bill anyone until we get a guarantee from the venue that the event can go ahead.

‘I can’t wait to see everyone again in person and celebrate the amazing achievements in the used car industry. It’ll be quite a party, that’s for sure.’

Sponsors for the event include:

iVendi

Carwow

Blue Motor Finance

RAC

Autoguard Warranties

1Link Trade Buyer

Auto Trader

Trade 2 Trade

City Auction Group

Motors.co.uk will be hosting the pre-dinner drinks and putting on an exciting fun casino after the main awards have take place.

Autoguard Warranties, who will be sponsoring the hotly contested Used Car Supermarket of the Year category, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to sponsor this prestigious award in what has become the leading event recognising the outstanding achievements of car dealers in the UK.

‘After such a challenging year for the industry, we have no doubt it will be a fantastic night and we wish all the entrants the best of luck.’

There will be 21 dealer categories to enter and eight manufacturer awards. Nominations will open after Easter and run until the autumn.

There are still a few sponsorship packages available and full details can be had by emailing the team via the About Us page here, contacting your account manager or calling 020 8125 3880.

Who were the winners in the Used Car Awards 2020?