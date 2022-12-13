Used Car Awards raises more than £4,000 for Ben as date set for 2023 ceremony

Car Dealer has handed £4,150 to automotive industry charity Ben which was raised at the Used Car Awards 2022.

The sum was collected during the charity raffle that was held on the awards night.

Prizes were donated by sponsors of the Used Car Awards, held in partnership with Black Horse, and guests donated the money.

Used Car Awards host and Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer said: ‘Every year we attempt to raise money for charity during the awards and our guests always dig deep.

‘Raising more than £4,000 is a great achievement and I’d like to thank all the attendees on the night who stuffed envelopes with cash.

‘Ben is an incredible charity that supports our automotive industry colleagues across the country and the Car Dealer team and I feel passionately about supporting them.’

Hundreds of car dealers came together to celebrate their success at the Used Car Awards 2022.

Car dealers large and small were celebrated including our Lifetime Achievement winner Robin Luscombe.

Among the other winners were Hendy Group won Used Car Dealership Group of the Year, Car Quay won Used Car Sales Team of the Year and Tom Hartley Cars won Specialist Used Car Dealership of the Year.

A video review of the night can be seen at the top of this post.

Raffle prizes won on the night included:

A pair of tickets to the Silverstone Classic courtesy of ME !

A space at the RAC Dealer Network Golf Day 2023

A £200 Amazon gift voucher courtesy of Warrantywise

An Apple iPad courtesy of Motorway

An Apple iPad courtesy of G3 Vehicle Auctions

A £250 Amazon gift voucher courtesy of Codeweavers

The date for next year’s Used Car Awards has also been set – November 27, 2023, once again to be held at the fabulous Brewery on Chiswell Street in London.

Sponsorship opportunities are available now for suppliers looking to get involved in the biggest night for the used car industry. For more details email the team here.

Booking for tables at next year’s event have also opened and can be secured by contacting the team at the same email address or calling Car Dealer on 020 8125 3880.