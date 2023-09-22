Used car dealer accuses landlord of ‘stitch up’ after business is evicted to make room for Channel 4 contestant

A used car dealer in Telford has hit out at his former landlord after claiming he was evicted from his showroom in order to accommodate a Channel 4 show contestant.

When Humbers Car Centre boss Shaun Williams was told by his landlord that he needed to find new premises he was initially understanding.

The owner of the site told him he was planning to sell and therefore required him to vacate, leading Williams to find a new temporary home for his successful business.

However, when a rival used car dealer pitched up at the site, the car salesman of 30 years was left sniffing a ‘stitch up’.

He later found out that the site had been leased to one of his old school friends – Dale Oliver – who is using the site to sell cars as part of a Channel 4 competition show.

Oliver is taking part in the broadcaster’s Double The Money, hosted by Sue Perkins. The show sees competitors receive a small starting pot of seed money, which they have to double in every episode.

As part of an upcoming edition of the show, Oliver and his partner have decided to try and sell used cars, which has seen them take over the recently vacated home of Humbers Car Centre.

The development has infuriated Williams, who has accused his old classmate of using his businesses success to increase his chances of winning big on the show.

He told the Shropshire Star: ‘I’ve spent two years building this business up.

‘When I was asked to leave I was told it was because the landlords would not be able to sell the site with me on it.

I thought fair enough, but then I find out that they have now leased the car lot to Dale and Channel 4.

‘If my business can’t be on there, how come this one can? I feel I have been kicked off just so Dale can win this show.’

He added: ‘Dale is going to be selling cars to my customers. People know this car lot, they know me. I was selling 20 cars a month here.