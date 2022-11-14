Used car dealer who was jailed for machete attack on doorman is banned from selling car finance

A used car dealer who was jailed for a machete attack on a doorman has been banned by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Ashkan Zahedian, 32, who ran Vast Cars, was sent to prison for three years in May 2020 after a fight at The Mixologist bar in Hove that February.

Appearing at Lewes Crown Court, pictured, he admitted possessing a bladed article and unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The offences took place while he had been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority as a senior manager.

Zahedian also owned neighbouring premises Shandiz, according to the Argus, when doorman Danny Chapman was attacked.

Another member of the security staff was knocked unconscious as well, according to a BBC report.

Vast Cars’ registered office is in High Street, Hassocks, with Zahedian as the sole director. There is an active proposal at Companies House to have the company struck off.

In its final notice to Zahedian, whose address at the time was given as Davigdor Road, Hove, the FCA quoted the sentencing judge as telling him that ‘the behaviour of any other person in no way excuses what you did because you chose, and it was free choice, to get that weapon from your car, you escalated things, you lost control, and you caused a nasty wound.

‘Whatever your earlier intention, at the time you intended that wound, you intended to cause him really serious harm’.

But it added: ‘The judge also noted that Mr Zahedian had been genuinely shocked, ashamed and remorseful as to what had happened.’

However, the FCA said it had removed Zahedian’s approval as of today and had imposed a prohibition order that stopped him from working in financial services ever again.

It said in its final notice – issued after Zahedian failed to take action in time against an earlier decision notice – that he wasn’t ‘a fit and proper person to perform any function in relation to any regulated activity carried on by any authorised person, exempt person or exempt professional firm.

‘His convictions for violent offences demonstrate a clear and serious lack of integrity and reputation such that he is not fit and proper to perform regulated activities’.

The FCA said Zahedian’s ‘lack of integrity and requisite reputation is such that he poses a severe risk to public confidence in the financial system’.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said today: ‘Those authorised to provide financial services are required to meet and maintain high standards of character, fitness and properness.

‘These were serious, violent criminal offences reflecting on Mr Zahedian’s character and justifying the finding that he is not a person to be working in financial services.

‘The FCA will continue to uphold high standards of character and conduct for those working in financial services.’

The Mixologist had its licence suspended a week after the attack.