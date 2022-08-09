Used car dealership set to be demolished as part road improvement scheme

A used car dealership is set to be knocked down to make way for a major road improvement scheme in the south west of England.

Turners of Roborough has submitted plans for a new showroom in Plymouth that would allow its current home to be demolished.

If approved, it would pave the way for essential improvements to be made on the the A386 Tavistock Road, where its current home stands.

This single carriageway stretch is currently a pinch point during peak times and regularly causes long queues and delays for motorists.

The removal of the dealership, the plans say, would allow Plymouth City Council to purchase the land and begin work to widen the highway.

Turners want to build the replacement building further back on the same site as the existing building. The front forecourt, which is also used as a car sales area, would also be pushed back away from the road.

However, bosses are insisting that the proposed changes would have to take place before any building work can begin on the A road, the Plymouth Herald reports.

The application submitted to planners says: ‘The loss of the site frontage of the existing car sales business to accommodate the highway improvement project result in the existing car sales business becoming unviable as has been discussed at length with Plymouth City Council.

‘Those discussions are continuing whilst this planning application is being considered.

‘The proposed building will be to replace the existing car sales building operated as Turners of Roborough. The layout of the building is very similar in format to that of the existing property with separate sales offices fronting the unit and overlooking the car sales area in order that direct visual communication is maintained between customers and the car sales team.

‘It is therefore considered that the replacement building is of similar scale, content and use as the existing facility. Essentially the replacement building and car parking display areas are fully reflective of the existing building premises and vehicle display on a like for like business

‘It is acknowledged that the building has been relocated further into the site which will result in the requirement for a loss of a number of the trees within the woodland. It is noted that some of these trees are subject to existing Tree Preservation Orders but will need to be removed to provide a commercially viable car sales business in this location.’

Plymouth City Council planners will vote on the plans at a later date.