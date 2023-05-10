Used car market grows once again after three consecutive quarters of decline

The used car market grew by 4.1 per cent during the first quarter of 2023, reversing three consecutive quarters of decline.

That’s according to figures published this morning by the SMMT, which said 1,847,149 transactions took place between January and March – an extra 72,798 cars versus the same period in 2022, as growth in the new car market improved availability.

In what it hailed as the best start to a year since 2020, the industry body said used car sales posted robust growth in each month as demand continued to recover after the pandemic.

It saw rises of 3.6 per cent in January, 4.4 per cent in February and 4.3 per cent in March.

However, transactions during the quarter will still 8.6 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, which the SMMT said reflected the ongoing impact of supply challenges and consumer sentiment because of the economic backdrop.

Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) were the fastest growing powertrain, with transactions rising 56.5 per cent to 26,257 units, representing 1.4 per cent of the market – up from 0.9 per cent last year.

Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) also changed hands in greater volumes, by rising 13.9 per cent to 16,006 units.

As a result, plug-ins comprised 2.3 per cent of sales – up from 1.7 per cent last year as more and more zero-emission vehicles entered the second-hand market. Hybrids (HEVs) also grew, by 38.2 per cent to 49,182 units.

Top 10 used cars in Q1 2023

Ford Fiesta – 80,477 Vauxhall Corsa – 59,963 Volkswagen Golf – 57,549 Ford Focus – 57,321 Vauxhall Astra – 41,116 Mini – 40,880 BMW 3 Series – 39,922 Volkswagen Polo – 36,040 Nissan Qashqai – 32,056 BMW 1 Series – 29,393

Source: SMMT

While demand for used electrified vehicles continues to grow, conventional powertrains remain dominant, with petrol transactions rising 4.5 per cent to 1,048,015 units and diesel sales up marginally by 0.2 per cent to 706,282 units. Combined, ICE cars accounted for 95.0 per cent (1,754,297 units) of the market, a fall of 1.2 percentage points on last year.

Superminis remained the most popular vehicle type at almost 600,000 transactions. However, despite posting volume growth of 3.3 per cent, their market share slipped to 32.3 per cent from 32.6 per cent last year.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘Easing supply chain challenges have reenergised new car registrations, unlocking availability in the used market and, importantly, delivering more zero-emission capable vehicles to second and third owners.

‘Sustaining that growth is vital for our environmental goals, which means bolstering the new car market to drive supply to the used sector.

‘Infrastructure rollout must also improve – and at speed – with affordable and reliable charging essential if more used buyers are to switch to the latest and cleanest available vehicles.’