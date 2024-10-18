Log in
Most-stocked used car dealers

News

Used car sales drop by 5% in September at the top 200 most stocked dealers

  • September recorded a 5% drop in used car sales for Top 200 dealers in UK
  • Arnold Clark remained the most stocked UK dealer; Fiesta is continued to be best-seller
  • Data is supplied by our partner CarCondor.co.uk

Time 10:43 am, October 18, 2024

Used car sales from the top 200 most stocked dealers dropped by 5.3% in September compared to the previous month, according to the latest figures.

In total 161,012 used cars were sold, compared to 170,124 in the August 2024.

The new data from CarCondor.co.uk shows revenue was also down 4.9% at the top 200 car dealers last month to £3.3bn from £3.48bn.

However, new stock did increase by a significant 7.9%, up to 172,757 as dealers likely attempt to increase their stock levels compared to the 9.1% decrease we saw last month.

The data also shows that it was the car supermarkets that took the biggest sales hit, down 7.5% compared to August.

Independent dealers and those with a stock size between 500 – 999 vehicles saw sales drop the least, down 2.7% and 2.2% respectively.

Arnold Clark retained their place at the top of the most stocked dealers list but saw a significant drop of nearly 2,000 cars on its forecourts, going from 17,028 to 15,055.

Sytner also stayed in second place but saw stock levels rise from 9,006 to 9,233 and Evans Halshaw in third was up to 8,573 from 8,480.

Marshall also overtook Cinch, moving to fourth place, followed by Bristol Street Motors.

The top selling and fastest selling cars also stayed the same in September, with the Ford Fiesta retaining the title as the most popular purchase while the Mercedes-Benz GLB Class was the fastest selling.

Rank Dealer name Avg Stock Change
1 Arnold Clark 15,055
2 Sytner 9,233
3 Evans Halshaw 8,573
4 Marshall 7,739  +1
5 Cinch 7,536  -1
6 Bristol Street Motors 6,960  +1
7 Group 1 Automotive 6,799  -1
8 Lookers 5,945
9 Motorpoint 3,435
10 Stratstone 3,342  +1
11 JCT600 3,186  -1
12 Steven Eagell 2,754  +1
13 Stoneacre 2,734  -1
14 Listers 2,404
15 John Clark 2,264
16 Available Car 2,240
17 Hendy Group 1,887  +1
18 Johnson Cars Limited 1,870  +1
19 Parks Motor Group 1,868  +1
20 Car Supermarket 1,811  -3
21 Snows Motor Group 1,706  +1
22 Fords of Winsford 1,685  +2
23 Perrys 1,630  -2
24 Carsa 1,514  -1
25 Stellantis and You 1,497
26 TrustFord 1,477  +2
27 Eastern Western 1,425  +3
28 Car Base 1,332  -1
29 Cars 4 You Ltd 1,324  +2
30 Glyn Hopkin 1,300  -1
31 Drive Motor Retail Limited T/A Drive Vauxhall 1,295  +1
32 Lloyd Motor Group 1,179  +1
33 Pentagon Motor Group 1,158  +8
34 Mon Motors Ltd 1,156  +8
35 Yeomans 1,141  +1
36 Hilton Garage 1,140  -1
37 Hippo Motor Group 1,094  +3
38 Sinclair Group 1,089  +1
39 RRG-Group 1,079  -1
40 Williams 1,072  -3
41 Allen Motor Group 1,069  +2
42 V12 Sports and Classics 1,062  -8
43 Motorparks 983  +6
44 Swansway 977
45 Dick Lovett 969  +2
46 Bridgend Motor Group 931  -1
47 Holdcroft 929  +4
48 HPL Motors 908
49 Brayleys 907  +3
50 Formula 1 Car Supermarket 906  +4
51 Vindis 882  -5
52 Jardine Motors Group 871  -26
53 Worcester Carsales Ltd t/a Motorfair 844  +2
54 Harwoods Group 839  -1
55 Worcester Carsales 808  +2
56 CarWorld Car Supermarket 769  +6
57 Donnelly Group 759  -1
58 Quality Part X 744  +3
59 EMG Motor Group 730  +11
60 Hartwell 729  +7
61 Vospers Motor House Ltd 722  +2
62 Hammond Cars 721  -4
63 Dace Motor Group 708  +3
64 Saxton 4×4 692
65 Endeavour Automotive Group 688
66 Motor Range 686  -7
67 Vantage Motor Group 683  +7
68 Agnew Group 673
Part of Sytner Group
69 Chorley Group 670  +15
70 Thurlow Nunn 668  +3
71 Car Planet 664  +9
72 Halliwell Jones 661  -12
73 Renault Retail Group 660  +6
74 Wilsons of Epsom 660  +3
75 Cargiant 652  -25
76 Car Time 647
77 JCB Group 646  -2
78 Hilton Car Supermarket 645  -9
79 Eden Motor Group 629  -7
80 Citygate Automotive Ltd 611  -9
81 Cars2 610  +2
82 Frank G Gates Ltd 594  +5
83 Caffyns 593  -5
84 Peter Vardy 582  -2
85 Parkway Volkswagen 578  -4
86 Brindley Garages 576  +4
87 Sandicliffe 574  -2
88 Motorvogue 566  -2
89 Peoples 564  -1
90 Marriott Motor Group 512  +2
91 Riverside Motor Group 508  +6
92 LSH Auto UK Limited 507  +9
93 Startin Group 497  +5
94 Hawkins Motor Group 492  +2
95 Arbury 489  +5
96 Penton Securities Limited 486  +16
97 Norton Way Group 483  -6
98 Howards Motor Group 482  +4
99 St Leonards Motors Group 481  -6
100 SG Petch 478  -1
101 Waylands 474  +6
102 Richmond Motor Group 470  +9
103 Grange 468  +7
104 Day’s Motor Group 462  -9
105 W R Davies 456
106 Motorhub 455  -12
107 Berry Chiswick BMW 455  -3
108 Read Motor Group 448  +5
109 Eddie Wright Car Supermarket 441
110 John Banks Group 440  +10
111 Northwest Autos 437  +4
112 Sandown Motor Group 428  +54
113 Peter Cooper Motor Group 427  +1
114 Ancaster 427  +8
115 Baylis Vauxhall 426  -9
116 Platinum Motor Group 424  -13
117 Gravells 415  +1
118 Jemca Group 410  -10
119 DM Keith 407  +10
120 FJ Chalke and Vale Motors 403  +4
121 Premier Car Supermarket 402  -2
122 Pinetree Car Superstore 402  +10
123 Ron Skinner & Sons 400  -34
124 Vanstar 398  -7
125 Wilson and Co 396  -2
126 Hatfields 396  +1
127 Shelbourne Motors 389  -6
128 Acorn Group Ltd 388  -12
129 National car Supermarket 386  +18
130 Ron Brooks 384  +22
131 Birchwood Group 382  +4
132 Desira Group PLC 369  -4
133 Roadside Motors 367  +5
134 Wheels Van Centre Ltd 365
135 Burrows Motor Company 365  -5
136 Anchor Vans 361  -5
137 Right Car Supermarket 352  -4
138 Bassetts 351  +15
139 Top Gear Stoke Ltd 347  +2
140 Your Ford Centre 345  +6
141 Pulman Motor Group 345  +7
142 Chapel House Motor Group 344  +9
143 Southern Prestige Cars 335  +2
144 Drift Bridge Group 333  -4
145 Martins Group 333  +5
146 J Toomey Motors Ltd 333  -7
147 The Car Group 333  -22
148 Holden Group 332  -22
149 Cox Motor Group 329  +6
150 Dales Cornwall 328  +9
151 Heritage Automotive 322  -9
152 Nuneaton Car Sales 320  +6
153 Vision Motors Direct 318  +1
154 David Hayton 316  -5
155 TC Harrison Ford 316  -18
156 FRF Toyota 315  +13
157 Ballyrobert 314  +14
158 TMS Motor Group 310  +19
159 Direct Cars Limited – Sheffield 310  -2
160 Ray Chapman Motors 308  -17
161 Van National 308  -5
162 Bowker Motor Group 305  +1
163 Affordable Cars 304  +17
164 Auto AXS 304  +3
165 Stebbings 302  -4
166 Smiths Motor Group 301  +17
167 Auto 100 300  +18
168 Oakwood Motor Company 300  -3
169 H.R. Owen 299  -5
170 Murray Group 299  +2
171 Paul Rigby Limited 297  +4
172 Motor 4 U Ltd 295  +2
173 Blackbird Crossroads Motors 294
174 Prestige Cars Kent – Bromley 291  -4
175 London Motor Company (LMC Cars Ltd) 291  +1
176 Fish Brothers (Swindon) Limited 288  +36
177 Motor Plus Car Supermarket Ltd 283  -15
178 Brooke MOT 283  +4
179 Jagland Empire Ltd 282  -43
180 Nick King Car Sales 279  -20
181 Colin Francis Cars 273  +12
182 The Car Warehouse 273  +19
183 FRF Motors 273  +21
184 WJ King Group 273  +5
185 Greenlight Automotive 273  +1
186 Foray Motor Group 272  +4
187 SERE Motors 271  -6
188 GreenHous 268  -20
189 Jeff White Motors 267  -5
190 Ocean Group 264  -12
191 Tustain Motors 264  +4
192 Mercedes-Benz Retail Group 261  +14
193 Sherwoods Motor Group 259  +3
194 Corner Park Garages 258  -3
195 Wessex Garages 256  -7
196 Hiltop Motors Ltd T/A CARGEM 256  +43
197 Stephen James Group 256  -18
198 Autotrade South West 254  -4
199 John Grose Group Ltd 253  +32
200 Panda Motor Vehicles Ltd t/a Wearside Autoparc 251  -3

 

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.



