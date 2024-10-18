Used car sales drop by 5% in September at the top 200 most stocked dealers

Used car sales from the top 200 most stocked dealers dropped by 5.3% in September compared to the previous month, according to the latest figures.
In total 161,012 used cars were sold, compared to 170,124 in the August 2024.
The new data from CarCondor.co.uk shows revenue was also down 4.9% at the top 200 car dealers last month to £3.3bn from £3.48bn.
However, new stock did increase by a significant 7.9%, up to 172,757 as dealers likely attempt to increase their stock levels compared to the 9.1% decrease we saw last month.
The data also shows that it was the car supermarkets that took the biggest sales hit, down 7.5% compared to August.
Independent dealers and those with a stock size between 500 – 999 vehicles saw sales drop the least, down 2.7% and 2.2% respectively.
Arnold Clark retained their place at the top of the most stocked dealers list but saw a significant drop of nearly 2,000 cars on its forecourts, going from 17,028 to 15,055.
Sytner also stayed in second place but saw stock levels rise from 9,006 to 9,233 and Evans Halshaw in third was up to 8,573 from 8,480.
Marshall also overtook Cinch, moving to fourth place, followed by Bristol Street Motors.
The top selling and fastest selling cars also stayed the same in September, with the Ford Fiesta retaining the title as the most popular purchase while the Mercedes-Benz GLB Class was the fastest selling.
|Rank
|Dealer name
|Avg Stock
|Change
|1
|Arnold Clark
|15,055
|2
|Sytner
|9,233
|3
|Evans Halshaw
|8,573
|4
|Marshall
|7,739
|+1
|5
|Cinch
|7,536
|-1
|6
|Bristol Street Motors
|6,960
|+1
|7
|Group 1 Automotive
|6,799
|-1
|8
|Lookers
|5,945
|9
|Motorpoint
|3,435
|10
|Stratstone
|3,342
|+1
|11
|JCT600
|3,186
|-1
|12
|Steven Eagell
|2,754
|+1
|13
|Stoneacre
|2,734
|-1
|14
|Listers
|2,404
|15
|John Clark
|2,264
|16
|Available Car
|2,240
|17
|Hendy Group
|1,887
|+1
|18
|Johnson Cars Limited
|1,870
|+1
|19
|Parks Motor Group
|1,868
|+1
|20
|Car Supermarket
|1,811
|-3
|21
|Snows Motor Group
|1,706
|+1
|22
|Fords of Winsford
|1,685
|+2
|23
|Perrys
|1,630
|-2
|24
|Carsa
|1,514
|-1
|25
|Stellantis and You
|1,497
|26
|TrustFord
|1,477
|+2
|27
|Eastern Western
|1,425
|+3
|28
|Car Base
|1,332
|-1
|29
|Cars 4 You Ltd
|1,324
|+2
|30
|Glyn Hopkin
|1,300
|-1
|31
|Drive Motor Retail Limited T/A Drive Vauxhall
|1,295
|+1
|32
|Lloyd Motor Group
|1,179
|+1
|33
|Pentagon Motor Group
|1,158
|+8
|34
|Mon Motors Ltd
|1,156
|+8
|35
|Yeomans
|1,141
|+1
|36
|Hilton Garage
|1,140
|-1
|37
|Hippo Motor Group
|1,094
|+3
|38
|Sinclair Group
|1,089
|+1
|39
|RRG-Group
|1,079
|-1
|40
|Williams
|1,072
|-3
|41
|Allen Motor Group
|1,069
|+2
|42
|V12 Sports and Classics
|1,062
|-8
|43
|Motorparks
|983
|+6
|44
|Swansway
|977
|45
|Dick Lovett
|969
|+2
|46
|Bridgend Motor Group
|931
|-1
|47
|Holdcroft
|929
|+4
|48
|HPL Motors
|908
|49
|Brayleys
|907
|+3
|50
|Formula 1 Car Supermarket
|906
|+4
|51
|Vindis
|882
|-5
|52
|Jardine Motors Group
|871
|-26
|53
|Worcester Carsales Ltd t/a Motorfair
|844
|+2
|54
|Harwoods Group
|839
|-1
|55
|Worcester Carsales
|808
|+2
|56
|CarWorld Car Supermarket
|769
|+6
|57
|Donnelly Group
|759
|-1
|58
|Quality Part X
|744
|+3
|59
|EMG Motor Group
|730
|+11
|60
|Hartwell
|729
|+7
|61
|Vospers Motor House Ltd
|722
|+2
|62
|Hammond Cars
|721
|-4
|63
|Dace Motor Group
|708
|+3
|64
|Saxton 4×4
|692
|65
|Endeavour Automotive Group
|688
|66
|Motor Range
|686
|-7
|67
|Vantage Motor Group
|683
|+7
|68
|Agnew Group
|673
|Part of Sytner Group
|69
|Chorley Group
|670
|+15
|70
|Thurlow Nunn
|668
|+3
|71
|Car Planet
|664
|+9
|72
|Halliwell Jones
|661
|-12
|73
|Renault Retail Group
|660
|+6
|74
|Wilsons of Epsom
|660
|+3
|75
|Cargiant
|652
|-25
|76
|Car Time
|647
|77
|JCB Group
|646
|-2
|78
|Hilton Car Supermarket
|645
|-9
|79
|Eden Motor Group
|629
|-7
|80
|Citygate Automotive Ltd
|611
|-9
|81
|Cars2
|610
|+2
|82
|Frank G Gates Ltd
|594
|+5
|83
|Caffyns
|593
|-5
|84
|Peter Vardy
|582
|-2
|85
|Parkway Volkswagen
|578
|-4
|86
|Brindley Garages
|576
|+4
|87
|Sandicliffe
|574
|-2
|88
|Motorvogue
|566
|-2
|89
|Peoples
|564
|-1
|90
|Marriott Motor Group
|512
|+2
|91
|Riverside Motor Group
|508
|+6
|92
|LSH Auto UK Limited
|507
|+9
|93
|Startin Group
|497
|+5
|94
|Hawkins Motor Group
|492
|+2
|95
|Arbury
|489
|+5
|96
|Penton Securities Limited
|486
|+16
|97
|Norton Way Group
|483
|-6
|98
|Howards Motor Group
|482
|+4
|99
|St Leonards Motors Group
|481
|-6
|100
|SG Petch
|478
|-1
|101
|Waylands
|474
|+6
|102
|Richmond Motor Group
|470
|+9
|103
|Grange
|468
|+7
|104
|Day’s Motor Group
|462
|-9
|105
|W R Davies
|456
|106
|Motorhub
|455
|-12
|107
|Berry Chiswick BMW
|455
|-3
|108
|Read Motor Group
|448
|+5
|109
|Eddie Wright Car Supermarket
|441
|110
|John Banks Group
|440
|+10
|111
|Northwest Autos
|437
|+4
|112
|Sandown Motor Group
|428
|+54
|113
|Peter Cooper Motor Group
|427
|+1
|114
|Ancaster
|427
|+8
|115
|Baylis Vauxhall
|426
|-9
|116
|Platinum Motor Group
|424
|-13
|117
|Gravells
|415
|+1
|118
|Jemca Group
|410
|-10
|119
|DM Keith
|407
|+10
|120
|FJ Chalke and Vale Motors
|403
|+4
|121
|Premier Car Supermarket
|402
|-2
|122
|Pinetree Car Superstore
|402
|+10
|123
|Ron Skinner & Sons
|400
|-34
|124
|Vanstar
|398
|-7
|125
|Wilson and Co
|396
|-2
|126
|Hatfields
|396
|+1
|127
|Shelbourne Motors
|389
|-6
|128
|Acorn Group Ltd
|388
|-12
|129
|National car Supermarket
|386
|+18
|130
|Ron Brooks
|384
|+22
|131
|Birchwood Group
|382
|+4
|132
|Desira Group PLC
|369
|-4
|133
|Roadside Motors
|367
|+5
|134
|Wheels Van Centre Ltd
|365
|135
|Burrows Motor Company
|365
|-5
|136
|Anchor Vans
|361
|-5
|137
|Right Car Supermarket
|352
|-4
|138
|Bassetts
|351
|+15
|139
|Top Gear Stoke Ltd
|347
|+2
|140
|Your Ford Centre
|345
|+6
|141
|Pulman Motor Group
|345
|+7
|142
|Chapel House Motor Group
|344
|+9
|143
|Southern Prestige Cars
|335
|+2
|144
|Drift Bridge Group
|333
|-4
|145
|Martins Group
|333
|+5
|146
|J Toomey Motors Ltd
|333
|-7
|147
|The Car Group
|333
|-22
|148
|Holden Group
|332
|-22
|149
|Cox Motor Group
|329
|+6
|150
|Dales Cornwall
|328
|+9
|151
|Heritage Automotive
|322
|-9
|152
|Nuneaton Car Sales
|320
|+6
|153
|Vision Motors Direct
|318
|+1
|154
|David Hayton
|316
|-5
|155
|TC Harrison Ford
|316
|-18
|156
|FRF Toyota
|315
|+13
|157
|Ballyrobert
|314
|+14
|158
|TMS Motor Group
|310
|+19
|159
|Direct Cars Limited – Sheffield
|310
|-2
|160
|Ray Chapman Motors
|308
|-17
|161
|Van National
|308
|-5
|162
|Bowker Motor Group
|305
|+1
|163
|Affordable Cars
|304
|+17
|164
|Auto AXS
|304
|+3
|165
|Stebbings
|302
|-4
|166
|Smiths Motor Group
|301
|+17
|167
|Auto 100
|300
|+18
|168
|Oakwood Motor Company
|300
|-3
|169
|H.R. Owen
|299
|-5
|170
|Murray Group
|299
|+2
|171
|Paul Rigby Limited
|297
|+4
|172
|Motor 4 U Ltd
|295
|+2
|173
|Blackbird Crossroads Motors
|294
|174
|Prestige Cars Kent – Bromley
|291
|-4
|175
|London Motor Company (LMC Cars Ltd)
|291
|+1
|176
|Fish Brothers (Swindon) Limited
|288
|+36
|177
|Motor Plus Car Supermarket Ltd
|283
|-15
|178
|Brooke MOT
|283
|+4
|179
|Jagland Empire Ltd
|282
|-43
|180
|Nick King Car Sales
|279
|-20
|181
|Colin Francis Cars
|273
|+12
|182
|The Car Warehouse
|273
|+19
|183
|FRF Motors
|273
|+21
|184
|WJ King Group
|273
|+5
|185
|Greenlight Automotive
|273
|+1
|186
|Foray Motor Group
|272
|+4
|187
|SERE Motors
|271
|-6
|188
|GreenHous
|268
|-20
|189
|Jeff White Motors
|267
|-5
|190
|Ocean Group
|264
|-12
|191
|Tustain Motors
|264
|+4
|192
|Mercedes-Benz Retail Group
|261
|+14
|193
|Sherwoods Motor Group
|259
|+3
|194
|Corner Park Garages
|258
|-3
|195
|Wessex Garages
|256
|-7
|196
|Hiltop Motors Ltd T/A CARGEM
|256
|+43
|197
|Stephen James Group
|256
|-18
|198
|Autotrade South West
|254
|-4
|199
|John Grose Group Ltd
|253
|+32
|200
|Panda Motor Vehicles Ltd t/a Wearside Autoparc
|251
|-3