Used car sales drop by 5% in September at the top 200 most stocked dealers

Used car sales from the top 200 most stocked dealers dropped by 5.3% in September compared to the previous month, according to the latest figures.

In total 161,012 used cars were sold, compared to 170,124 in the August 2024.

The new data from CarCondor.co.uk shows revenue was also down 4.9% at the top 200 car dealers last month to £3.3bn from £3.48bn.

However, new stock did increase by a significant 7.9%, up to 172,757 as dealers likely attempt to increase their stock levels compared to the 9.1% decrease we saw last month.

The data also shows that it was the car supermarkets that took the biggest sales hit, down 7.5% compared to August.

Independent dealers and those with a stock size between 500 – 999 vehicles saw sales drop the least, down 2.7% and 2.2% respectively.

Arnold Clark retained their place at the top of the most stocked dealers list but saw a significant drop of nearly 2,000 cars on its forecourts, going from 17,028 to 15,055.

Sytner also stayed in second place but saw stock levels rise from 9,006 to 9,233 and Evans Halshaw in third was up to 8,573 from 8,480.

Marshall also overtook Cinch, moving to fourth place, followed by Bristol Street Motors.

The top selling and fastest selling cars also stayed the same in September, with the Ford Fiesta retaining the title as the most popular purchase while the Mercedes-Benz GLB Class was the fastest selling.