Vauxhall axes Insignia with immediate effect, but fleet favourite could return as an EV

Vauxhall has killed off the Insignia as it turns its attention towards developing new electric models.

The once fleet and family favourite has already disappeared from the British brand’s website, and order books have closed with immediate effect.

The Insignia’s demise follows on from the Ford Mondeo’s and the Volkswagen Passat’s (in saloon form) earlier this year, and marks a rapid exit by carmakers from this once dominant ‘D-segment’ saloon car sector.

In a statement, Vauxhall said: ‘In line with UK market trends, and a focus on our move to electrification, Vauxhall has decided to close customer ordering for the Vauxhall Insignia model with immediate effect.’

Vauxhall UK managing director Paul Willcox told Autocar magazine: ‘We will fulfil orders, but there is no plan in the short-term to replace it straight away.

‘There will still be an Opel Insignia [which stays on sale in Europe and other markets, and remains in production] but there is a gap for us, with no plans to fill for now.’

It’s rumoured the Insignia will be replaced by Opel in the form of an electrified crossover with a raised ride height, though it will not be a full SUV.

With Willcox hinting that there could be a replacement for the Insignia in the future, this crossover would likely also be sold in the UK under the Vauxhall name.

However, it is unclear whether the Insignia badge would return.

Vauxhall has set an ambitious target of electrifying its full range by 2024 with all models electric by 2028.

The Insignia, which was only available as a hatchback after the estate was removed from sale in 2019, was only facelifted in 2020.

In recent years, buyers have shifted away from traditional saloon cars and instead bought SUVs, including Vauxhall’s own Grandland.

Covid-19 has also catalysed the D-segment’s demise as a shortage of new cars has impacted fleets across the UK.

D-segment cars, such as the Insignia, were firm favourites of the fleet sector.