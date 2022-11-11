Log in

Vertu Bolton Jaguar Land Rover becomes patron of local hospice

  • Vertu Bolton Jaguar Land Rover announces patronage of its local hospice
  • Dealership pledges to raise funds for Bolton Hospice over the coming years
  • Bosses thrilled to be supporting ‘fantastic cause’
Time 8:34 am, November 11, 2022

Vertu Bolton Jaguar Land Rover has become a patron of its local hospice, signalling a long-term commitment to fundraise for the charity

The dealership has pledged that going forward, colleagues will organise regular money-generating events to support the vital work of Bolton Hospice.

As a patron, it will help the charity care for people in Bolton with incurable, life-limiting illnesses and provide support for families, both throughout the illness and after a patient has died.

Kathryn Willet, fundraising manager at Bolton Hospice, said: ‘We, and the people we help, are indebted to community-minded companies, such as Vertu Bolton Jaguar Land Rover, for signing up to our patron scheme.

‘We’re an independent charity and, while we receive about £1m in NHS funding, we need to raise £4m every single year to continue providing free expert care and support to our community.

‘We would not be able to provide the level and range of services that we do without the help of generous residents, organisations and companies. A big thank you to Vertu Bolton Jaguar Land Rover for its fantastic support!’

James Boyd, head of business at Vertu Bolton Jaguar Land Rover, added: ‘We are delighted to forge an official partnership with Bolton Hospice, which sits right at the heart of the community and provides vital, exemplary care and assistance to patients and their families in their hour of need.

‘As well as helping such a fantastic cause, we hope the dealership’s involvement with the hospice will shine a beacon on its work and that of its wonderful colleagues.’

Details of the dealership’s first fundraising event will be revealed in due course.

