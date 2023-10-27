Vertu Motors dealership raises £1,300 to help make life better for children with cancer

Vertu Mini Sunderland raised £1,300 to help a children’s cancer charity – smashing its £500 target in the process.

As part of the global Mini Big Love initiative, the dealership held raffles, washed cars, sold sweet treats and donated £100 for every vehicle it sold, all in aid of Children’s Cancer North.

Head of business Jeff Aynsley said: ‘We are genuinely touched by the generosity of our colleagues and customers, who have thrown their weight behind the Mini Big Love campaign.

‘This fundraiser was not only a great success but also a heart-warming demonstration of our dealership’s values and the strong bond we share with our community.

‘Everyone knows someone whose life has been touched by cancer in some way, so when we were looking at which cause to support, it was an easy choice.’

With approximately 100 children diagnosed with cancer in the north-east of England and Cumbria each year, the charity aims to make life better for them all.

It pays for revolutionary research to develop more effective treatments that are less toxic and with fewer side-effects, as well as supporting the children with specialist play, music and animation therapies while they’re having treatment.

Corporate partnership co-ordinator Emma Carson said: ‘We’re very grateful to receive this donation from Vertu Mini Sunderland.

‘The dealership’s team really got into the spirit of Big Love, and their donation will help us to help children in our region, and their families, who are going through cancer treatment, as well as research to help make cancer a thing of the past.’

Pictured at top: Jeff Aynsley, left, and Vertu Mini Sunderland brand manager Anthony Wheatley with Emma Carson