Volkswagen Grimsby premises goes on the market as reports suggest its business will move to Scunthorpe

  • Signs advertising the available lease of Marshall Motor Group’s Volkswagen site in Grimsby have gone up
  • Reports suggest the business will be consolidated into VW Scunthorpe
  • An agent has been appointed to market the dealership site

Time 2 mins ago

Signs have gone up at Marshall Motor Group’s Volkswagen Grimsby signalling that this could be the end for the site. 

According to Business Live, a break notice was served on the lease for the 11,850 sq ft site in Grimsby and an agent has been appointed to market the dealership.

It adds that this will see a number of jobs lost as the Volkswagen sales and service business is expected to be consolidated into Scunthorpe, another of Marshall’s 19 VW brand sites.

Car Dealer has contacted Marshall Motor Group for comment.

The dealership is located on the entrance to the town, on the A180, and Marshall also has Mini and BMW dealerships in the town.

The site was first opened in the early 1990s by Dixon Motors as part of an £8m development in the area.

It’s now advertised for £135,000 per annum to lease the property.

Marshall has been on an acquisition push in recent years, taking on Motorline Group in 2021 for £64.5m.

However, earlier this year it was bought by Constellation Automotive Group, also the owner of BCA.

