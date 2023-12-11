Volkswagen Transporter – Used Commercial Vehicle of 2023

The Volkswagen Transporter has been named as Used Commercial Vehicle of 2023.

The top-selling workhorse clinched the accolade in what was a highly competitive category, with similarly impressive vans rated by the judging panel.

The judges included Mr Wheeler Dealer and Car Dealer Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer.

The Transporter also became the inaugural winner of the Used Commercial Vehicle gong, as 2023 marked the first year the category was included in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

VW’s Transporter sealed the win on account of its rugged construction, strong engines, upmarket image and there being a plethora of variants available to the used van buyer.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘This category was a new one this year which means the first winner goes to a truly special van.

‘The Transporter comes in a variety of models for every type of business and trade, and it’s hard wearing and sturdy. Despite this, the interior is smart and packed with car-like tech, and there’s a great range of punchy and frugal engines.’

Mike Brewer, Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, said: ‘In one form or another, this van has been around for the past six decades and is much loved amongst customers and dealers. It’s a true class act and hugely deserving of this accolade.’

The award went to the current T6.1 generation of the Transporter.

It’s been on sale since 2019 and was a revised version of the previous T6 version.

Volkswagen is due to replace the T6.1 in 2024 with a new Transporter designed and engineered in partnership with Ford.

Picture caption: Rob Holdcroft, head of network sales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK, collects trophy from Gareth Jones, digital director at G3 Vehicle Auctions, and Mike Brewer