Volvo’s first fully-electric vehicle will now get even more range thanks to over the air updates.

Owners of the XC40 Recharge will receive the updates soon and Volvo say the main benefit is not needing to go to a workshop to get the latest features.

This update will also add new features and improvements to the vehicle’s infotainment.

This means owners of the XC40 now won’t need to leave their homes to gain access to new features and settings.

Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo Cars, said: ‘The benefits of over-the-air updates are obvious.

‘Yesterday, you still had to drive to the workshop to get the latest updates to your car; today, you simply click OK and your electric Volvo takes care of the rest. It couldn’t be easier.’

This particular update includes a new base software for the car’s electronic systems, while the charging speed has been increased too.

Volvo firm hasn’t mentioned how much faster the charge speed will be, but before the update the car could achieve a zero to 80 per cent top up in 40 minutes via a rapid charger.

It also hasn’t hinted to what the increase in range will be.

However, the maximum range of the standard car is 257 miles.

The update – which is available automatically and only requires the driver to accept the download and installation – brings further refinements to the car’s Bluetooth connectivity, digital owner’s manual and 360-degree parking camera.