Volvo Cars has launched its Valet maintenance pick-up and delivery service in the UK as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It means customers can arrange to have their car serviced or repaired while at home, safely and contact-free.

After they make an appointment with the participating retailer, their car is collected from their home, serviced and returned.

The service also has an app – available on iOS and Android – for customers to track where their car is in real time and be kept up to date with notifications about how work is going.

The UK is the first market in Europe to introduce Volvo Valet, after it proved a success in the USA and was then tried out here. Other major European markets in line to offer the service include Germany, Belgium, France, Spain and Switzerland.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK’s managing director, said: ‘Having trialled the service with a number of our retailers for several weeks, we are very pleased to be now introducing Volvo Valet across the UK.

‘Along with our market-leading online sales platform and contactless car delivery service, this is another example of how we are adapting quickly to make our customers’ lives safer and easier.’

Volvo’s online buying service, part of the Stay Home Store concept rolled out across Europe, was recently upgraded with a new live chat function.

Video: Kristian Elvefors talks to Car Dealer about contactless home delivery and more