Warranty Solutions Group launches new Partner Programme to help dealers save cash

Automotive warranty specialist Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) has launched a new programme to help dealers save money.

The company’s new Partner Programme has been created to provide added-value services and exclusive offers from a selection of motor trade suppliers.

WSG says the service will save dealerships ‘significant money across many aspects of their businesses’, thanks to an ‘exclusive’ range of savings, offers and promotions.

Partner firms already signed up range from vehicle preparation companies and auction houses to website providers, compliance and dispute resolution providers.

Steph Newbery, group marketing director of WSG said: ‘We are very excited to be launching our new Partner Programme to help dealers boost profits.

‘The brands we are working with are some of the best in their respective fields and we have a number of exciting initiatives planned over the coming months to benefit our dealers.

‘The programme is free to join for all WSG dealers. Participating dealers will be amongst the first to know about new product launches, services and events from us and our partners.

‘In addition to substantial savings, dealers will also have access to exclusive products and content to power their businesses forward and help them unlock additional revenue streams.’

WSG, which took home a highly commended gong at the Car Dealer Power 2024 awards, now has over 2,000 independent and franchised dealers on its books in just three years of trading.

Over the past 12 months, its network has grown by 57%, with warranty sales up 104% for the same period.